Screego is an open-source screen sharing server that lets teams collaborate remotely without routing sensitive screen content through a third-party SaaS. It uses WebRTC for low-latency streaming and bundles a TURN relay server so connections succeed through restrictive corporate firewalls and symmetric NAT â€” eliminating the most common reason screen sharing fails in other tools.

Deploying Screego on your own VPS gives you a permanent screen sharing endpoint under your full control. No meeting capacity limits, no subscription costs per host, and no third-party access to the content being shared. Participants join via any modern browser with no plugins or downloads required.