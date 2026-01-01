Gramps Web is the collaborative web interface for Gramps, the most widely used open-source genealogy platform. It transforms your private family tree database into a multi-user web application â€” accessible from any browser â€” complete with interactive charts, maps, full-text search, and DNA analysis tools. Unlike cloud genealogy services that monetise your family history data, Gramps Web runs entirely on your own VPS, keeping every ancestor record, document, and photo under your full control.

Gramps Web uses Gramps' native database format, so existing desktop Gramps data imports directly and changes made through the web interface sync back to the desktop app. The first user to register becomes the tree owner and administrator.