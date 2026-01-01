Deploy Autobase in one click installation.
Open-source self-hosted Database-as-a-Service platform for automating PostgreSQL cluster provisioning and management.
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What you can build with Autobase
Autobase is an open-source alternative to cloud-managed database services like Amazon RDS and Google Cloud SQL, providing automated PostgreSQL cluster provisioning, high-availability configuration, and centralised management through an intuitive web console. With over 4,000 GitHub stars, it lets you provision production-ready PostgreSQL clusters with automated failover, scheduled backups, and point-in-time recovery without mastering complex HA configuration by hand.
Self-hosting Autobase eliminates the recurring per-hour costs of cloud database services while keeping your database infrastructure and all stored data under your complete control. The integrated DBDesk Studio provides direct SQL access and schema exploration, and the REST API enables full programmatic management — giving you managed-database convenience on your own infrastructure.
Key features of Autobase
One-click cluster provisioning
Spin up fully configured, highly available PostgreSQL clusters through the web console without writing HA configuration files or Ansible playbooks manually.
Automated failover
Built-in failover detects primary failures and automatically promotes a replica, minimising downtime for production workloads without manual intervention.
Integrated SQL studio
DBDesk Studio is bundled alongside the console, providing schema browsing, query execution, and data exploration without installing a separate database client.
Backup and recovery
Schedule automated backups and restore clusters to any point in time, protecting against data loss from accidental deletions or application errors.
REST API automation
Every management action is available via a REST API, enabling integration with CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure-as-code tools, and custom automation scripts.
Why run Autobase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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