Deploy Code-Server in one click installation.
Full Visual Studio Code running in your browser, accessible from any device with extensions, terminal, and Git support.
Choose a VPS plan for Code-Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Code-Server
Code-Server runs Visual Studio Code entirely in your browser, giving you a complete professional development environment accessible from any device with a web connection. Built on Microsoft's open-source VS Code project, it provides an identical editing experience to the desktop application — full extension marketplace, integrated terminal, IntelliSense, and debugger — all hosted on your own server.
Self-hosting Code-Server on a VPS means your source code and credentials stay on your infrastructure rather than a local device. Intensive builds and tests run on server-grade resources instead of draining laptop battery, and your environment remains available 24/7 from anywhere. A single URL and password give you instant access to a consistent, fully configured workspace across every device you use.
Key features of Code-Server
Full VS Code experience
Access the complete Visual Studio Code interface in the browser, including themes, keybindings, and the full extension marketplace.
Integrated terminal
Run build commands, Git operations, and shell scripts directly from the editor without switching windows or SSH clients.
Server-side compute
Heavy compilation, testing, and linting run on VPS resources, keeping local devices fast and extending battery life.
Remote accessibility
Access your development environment from any browser on any device — laptop, tablet, or borrowed computer — without setup.
Persistent workspace
Projects, installed extensions, and settings are stored in a persistent volume and survive container updates unchanged.
Why run Code-Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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