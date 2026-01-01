Deploy Dittofeed in one click installation.
Open-source customer engagement platform for automated multi-channel messaging via email, SMS, Slack, and mobile push.
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What you can build with Dittofeed
Dittofeed is an open-source alternative to Braze and Iterable, built for product and marketing teams that need full control over customer messaging without per-message pricing. It lets you design automated journey flows triggered by user behavior â€” onboarding sequences, re-engagement campaigns, transactional alerts, and more â€” across email, SMS, WhatsApp, Slack, and mobile push channels.
Self-hosting Dittofeed keeps all customer event data, contact lists, and messaging history on your own infrastructure. You avoid per-seat and per-message fees while retaining the ability to integrate directly with your data warehouse, connect your own email provider, and comply with data residency requirements.
Key features of Dittofeed
Journey automation
Design multi-step message flows triggered by user events, time delays, or segment membership using a visual drag-and-drop editor.
Multi-channel delivery
Send messages via email, SMS, mobile push, WhatsApp, and Slack from a single platform without managing separate providers per channel.
Behavioural segmentation
Build dynamic audience segments from real-time user events and properties to target the right users at the right time.
Template library
Create and version message templates with a rich editor, then reuse them across multiple journeys and campaigns.
Delivery analytics
Track open rates, click rates, conversions, and delivery errors per journey and channel to optimise messaging over time.
Why run Dittofeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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