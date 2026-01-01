Deploy Jitsu in one click installation.
Open-source customer data platform that captures product events and streams them to your warehouse, marketing tools, and APIs in real time.
Choose a VPS plan for Jitsu
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jitsu
Jitsu is an open-source customer data platform built for engineers as a self-hosted alternative to Segment. It captures product and website events through native SDKs, processes them with serverless JavaScript functions, and forwards the results to data warehouses, marketing tools, and custom HTTP endpoints with sub-second latency.
Self-hosting Jitsu on your VPS keeps every event payload, customer identifier, and pipeline configuration on your own infrastructure â€” no per-event pricing, no MTU limits, and no vendor lock-in. This deployment bundles Jitsu's full event pipeline (console, ingest, rotor, and bulker) together with PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, MongoDB, and Redpanda, giving you a production-ready CDP in a single Compose stack.
Key features of Jitsu
Real-time event streaming
Forwards captured events to data warehouses and SaaS destinations within seconds, powering live dashboards, audiences, and product analytics.
Native warehouse destinations
Loads events directly into Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, ClickHouse, Postgres, and S3 with schema management built in â€” no separate ETL tool required.
JavaScript functions
Filter, enrich, and reshape events using custom JavaScript functions that run server-side before events reach destinations.
Source connectors
Pull data from databases, SaaS APIs, and files using Singer and Airbyte connectors for batch ingestion alongside real-time streams.
User profile storage
Maintain unified visitor and user profiles in MongoDB for cross-device identity resolution, segmentation, and personalisation use cases.
Self-hosted privacy
Keep customer event data, identifiers, and PII inside your own VPS â€” Jitsu never phones home and adds no third-party vendors to your data pipeline.
Why run Jitsu on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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