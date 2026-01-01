Invidious is an open-source, privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube that lets viewers watch videos, browse channels, and follow subscriptions without exposing themselves to YouTube's tracking, advertising, or account requirements. The web UI fetches video data through a server-side proxy, so YouTube never sees the viewer's IP address, browser fingerprint, or session cookies â€” only the Invidious instance's IP appears in YouTube's logs.

Self-hosting Invidious on your VPS gives you a personal, ad-free YouTube viewing experience plus the ability to share with friends and family. Subscriptions, playlists, and watch history live in a private PostgreSQL database on your server rather than in your Google account, and RSS feeds let you follow channels without ever opening youtube.com.