Deploy Posterr in one click installation.
Digital now-playing poster signage that turns any browser into a movie-theatre-style display for Plex libraries.
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What you can build with Posterr
Posterr is an open-source Node.js application that mimics the digital poster boards found in movie-theatre foyers. It reads the live state of your Plex Media Server and shows the currently playing title, on-demand picks from selected libraries, and coming-soon releases pulled from Sonarr, Radarr, and Readarr.
Self-hosting Posterr on a VPS keeps the display always available from any browser, phone, tablet, Fire Stick, or wall-mounted screen â€” without relying on a home computer being awake. It connects to Plex and the arr stack over the network, so it works whether your media services run on the same VPS or on a remote home server.
Key features of Posterr
Now playing display
Shows live movie, TV, and music posters with run time, studio, content rating, and a transcode-aware progress bar.
Coming soon slides
Pulls upcoming movies from Radarr, episodes and season premieres from Sonarr, and new books from Readarr.
On-demand library picks
Rotates random titles from selected Plex libraries so the screen stays interesting even when nothing is streaming.
Multi-screen ready
Auto-scales from 320px up to 4K, supports portrait or landscape, and includes a sleep timer with CEC monitor control.
Custom slides and themes
Mix in your own images, background art, and themes, or embed external web pages as additional rotating slides.
Trivia and Awtrix
Run a built-in movie trivia quiz between slides and mirror now-playing data to Awtrix LED matrix displays.
Why run Posterr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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