Web ve mobil için kendi kendine barındırılan iki faktörlü kimlik doğrulama kod yöneticisiDağıt
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingDağıt
Zarf bütçelemesi ile gizlilik odaklı kişisel finans uygulamasıDağıt
11'den fazla veritabanı sistemini destekleyen tam özellikli veritabanı yönetim arayüzüDağıt
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsDağıt
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIDağıt
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersDağıt
YouTube'dan ve diğer sitelerden video indirmek için web arayüzüDağıt
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerDağıt
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsDağıt
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingDağıt
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesDağıt
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsDağıt
Web sayfalarını ve medyayı korumak için kendi kendine barındırılan internet arşivleme çözümüDağıt
Çok kullanıcılı destekli kendi kendine barındırılan sesli kitap ve podcast sunucusuDağıt
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityDağıt
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringDağıt
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthDağıt
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerDağıt
Sonarr ve Radarr için otomatik altyazı yönetimi ve indirme yardımcısıDağıt
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsDağıt
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsDağıt
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementDağıt
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkDağıt
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerDağıt
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrDağıt
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationDağıt
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningDağıt
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesDağıt
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringDağıt
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformDağıt
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsDağıt
Calibre-Web, e-kitap kütüphanenize göz atmak, okumak ve yönetmek için bir web uygulamasıdır.Dağıt
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresDağıt
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsDağıt
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsDağıt
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementDağıt
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationDağıt
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchDağıt
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityDağıt
Çok kanallı mesajlaşma desteğine sahip Kişisel YZ AsistanıDağıt
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationDağıt
Port açmadan güvenli uzaktan erişim için Cloudflare Tunnel arka plan hizmetiDağıt
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsDağıt
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingDağıt
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsDağıt
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputDağıt
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceDağıt
Şifreleme, kodlama, sıkıştırma ve veri analizi işlemleri için web tabanlı bir araçDağıt
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsDağıt
Web arayüzü ve eklenti desteği olan hafif BitTorrent istemcisiDağıt
Deno Deploy için Denoland anahtar-değer veritabanıDağıt
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appDağıt
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesDağıt
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerDağıt
Gerçek zamanlı düzenleme özellikli işbirlikçi wiki ve dokümantasyon platformuDağıt
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesDağıt
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesDağıt
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesDağıt
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesDağıt
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsDağıt
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosDağıt
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesDağıt
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataDağıt
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeDağıt
IP adreslerini domainlere eşlemek için ücretsiz dinamik DNS hizmetiDağıt
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksDağıt
Bulut depolamayı ve uzak sunucuları destekleyen şifreli yedekleme çözümüDağıt
İşletmeler ve profesyoneller için ücretsiz randevu planlama sistemiDağıt
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneDağıt
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingDağıt
Otomatik akış ve cihaz dönüştürme özellikli kişisel medya sunucusuDağıt
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesDağıt
ESP8266/ESP32 mikrodenetleyicilerini YAML ile kontrol etme sistemiDağıt
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyDağıt
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsDağıt
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingDağıt
Kişisel ve aile harcamaları takip uygulamasıDağıt
IPFS teknolojisini kullanarak merkeziyetsiz eşler arası dosya paylaşımıDağıt
Web yönetim arayüzlü basit WireGuard VPN sunucusuDağıt
Web kazıma için Cloudflare korumasını aşan proxy sunucusuDağıt
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesDağıt
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchDağıt
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationDağıt
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsDağıt
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresDağıt
Altyapı görselleştirme için tarayıcı tabanlı izometrik diyagram oluşturma aracıDağıt
Beslemelerinizi yönetmek ve okumak için kendi kendine barındırılan RSS besleme toplayıcısı.Dağıt
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingDağıt
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosDağıt
Gitea hafif, açık kaynaklı bir Git hosting platformudur.Dağıt
GitLab, Git depo yönetimi ve CI/CD için eksiksiz bir DevOps platformudur.Dağıt
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsDağıt
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Dağıt
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationDağıt
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringDağıt
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureDağıt
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsDağıt
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsDağıt
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesDağıt
Akıllı cihazları kontrol etmek için açık kaynak ev otomasyon platformuDağıt
Inventory and organization system built for home usersDağıt
Eklentiler aracılığıyla Apple olmayan akıllı ev cihazları için HomeKit köprüsüDağıt
Otomatik veri maskeleme ve denetim izleri ile altyapı erişim ağ geçidiDağıt
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsDağıt
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationDağıt
İzleme aracıları oluşturmak için kendi kendine barındırılan otomasyon platformuDağıt
Go ile oluşturulmuş şimşek hızında statik site oluşturucuDağıt
Immich, yüksek performanslı, kendi kendine barındırılan bir fotoğraf ve video yönetim çözümüdür.Dağıt
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIDağıt
Serbest çalışanlar ve küçük ekipler için minimalist, kendi kendine barındırılan faturalandırma sistemi.Dağıt
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsDağıt
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsDağıt
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesDağıt
Medya kitaplığınızı düzenlemek ve yayınlamak için ücretsiz ve açık kaynaklı medya sunucusuDağıt
Jellyfin, Emby ve Plex için onay iş akışına sahip medya talep yönetim aracıDağıt
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesDağıt
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsDağıt
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationDağıt
Markdown ve Kanban panoları içeren hafif not alma ve kontrol listesi uygulamasıDağıt
JupyterLab, defterler ve kod için web tabanlı etkileşimli bir geliştirme ortamıdırDağıt
Web kancalarını mesajlaşma platformlarına bağlayan, kendinden barındırılan bildirim yönlendiricisiDağıt
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareDağıt
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchDağıt
Çizgi roman, manga ve e-kitaplar için kendi kendine barındırılan dijital kütüphaneDağıt
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportDağıt
Hibrit ve çoklu bulut ortamları için tasarlanmış Cloud-native API ağ geçidiDağıt
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsDağıt
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesDağıt
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useDağıt
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedDağıt
Usenet ve torrentler için otomatik müzik koleksiyonu yöneticisi ve düzenleyicisiDağıt
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatDağıt
Açık kaynak ilişkisel veritabanı sunucusu ve MySQL'in doğrudan yerine geçen alternatifiDağıt
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsDağıt
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsDağıt
Yapay zeka uygulamaları ve benzerlik aramaları için geliştirilmiş açık kaynaklı vektör veritabanıDağıt
Çok kanallı mesajlaşma desteğine sahip Kişisel YZ AsistanıDağıt
JSON benzeri belge depolamalı belge odaklı NoSQL veritabanıDağıt
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeDağıt
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceDağıt
İşbirlikçi web tarama ve akış için kendi kendine barındırılan sanal tarayıcıDağıt
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformDağıt
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesDağıt
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsDağıt
İşletme yönetimi ve e-ticaret için açık kaynaklı ERP ve CRM platformuDağıt
Yapay zeka uygulamaları için büyük dil modellerini basit bir API ile yerel olarak çalıştırın.Dağıt
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesDağıt
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaDağıt
Plex için onay iş akışı ile medya isteği yönetimi ve keşif aracıDağıt
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesDağıt
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsDağıt
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineDağıt
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesDağıt
PhotoPrism, merkeziyetsiz web için yapay zeka (YZ) destekli bir fotoğraf yönetim uygulamasıdır.Dağıt
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsDağıt
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferDağıt
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeDağıt
Filmler, TV dizileri, müzik ve fotoğraflar için popüler medya sunucusuDağıt
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileDağıt
PostgreSQL güçlü, açık kaynaklı nesne-ilişkisel bir veritabanı sistemidirDağıt
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationDağıt
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesDağıt
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseDağıt
Usenet ve torrent izleyicileri entegrasyonu için Merkezi dizinleyici yöneticisiDağıt
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationDağıt
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingDağıt
Usenet ve torrentler için otomatik film koleksiyonu yöneticisi ve düzenleyicisiDağıt
Aranabilir arşivler için gelişmiş OCR özellikli modern belge yönetim sistemiDağıt
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCDağıt
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesDağıt
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportDağıt
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessDağıt
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesDağıt
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineDağıt
Sim Studio, yapay zeka (YZ) ajan iş akışları oluşturmak ve dağıtmak için açık kaynaklı bir platformdur.Dağıt
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionDağıt
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentDağıt
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropDağıt
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationDağıt
Usenet ve torrentler için otomatik TV dizisi koleksiyon yöneticisi ve düzenleyicisiDağıt
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageDağıt
Otomatik hız testleriyle birlikte, kendi kendine barındırılan internet performansı izleme uygulamasıDağıt
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolDağıt
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingDağıt
Ekipler ve geliştiriciler için modern, kendi kendine barındırılan çeviri yönetim platformuDağıt
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryDağıt
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingDağıt
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsDağıt
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessDağıt
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsDağıt
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolDağıt
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenDağıt
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationDağıt
Visual Studio Code Server
Visual Studio Code'u tarayıcınızda her yerden çalıştırınDağıt
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesDağıt
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsDağıt
Web makalelerini kaydetmek ve düzenlemek için kendi kendine barındırılan, daha sonra oku hizmetiDağıt
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsDağıt
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsDağıt
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchDağıt
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceDağıt
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresDağıt
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityDağıt
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingDağıt
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineDağıt
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationDağıt
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsDağıt
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardDağıt
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversDağıt
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationDağıt
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSDağıt
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesDağıt
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesDağıt
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessDağıt
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchDağıt
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FADağıt