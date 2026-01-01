Não perca as ofertas por tempo limitado!
What is a .guide domain?

A .guide domain is made for sharing knowledge. From how-to content and product walkthroughs to travel tips or personal development, it gives your website a name that tells visitors they’re in the right place to learn.
It’s terrific for educators, bloggers, content creators, businesses offering help resources, and anyone who leads others with information.
Why choose a .guide domain?

Put your knowledge out there with a .guide domain.

  • It’s great for SEO and content strategy.
  • It’s memorable and direct. Easy to type, easy to trust.
  • It works across niches, from tech help to lifestyle tips.
Don’t sacrifice your brand. Choose a unique .guide domain and give your auidence a consistent message.
Informações de domínio para .guide

TLD
.guide
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
A proteção da privacidade é suportada?
Sim
A fechadura é suportada?
Sim
O DNSSEC é compatível?
Sim
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09

