A .guide domain tells people your site is for clarity and support.
What is a .guide domain?
A .guide domain is made for sharing knowledge. From how-to content and product walkthroughs to travel tips or personal development, it gives your website a name that tells visitors they’re in the right place to learn.
It’s terrific for educators, bloggers, content creators, businesses offering help resources, and anyone who leads others with information.
Why choose a .guide domain?
- It’s great for SEO and content strategy.
- It’s memorable and direct. Easy to type, easy to trust.
- It works across niches, from tech help to lifestyle tips.
Don’t sacrifice your brand. Choose a unique .guide domain and give your auidence a consistent message.
Domaininformationen für .guide
TLD
.guide
TLD-Typ
gTLD
Mindestregistrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Maximaler Registrierungszeitraum
3 Jahre
Wird der Datenschutz unterstützt?
Ja
Wird eine Sperre unterstützt?
Ja
Wird DNSSEC unterstützt?
Ja
ICANN-Gebühr
0,17 €