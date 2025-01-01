.in domain

Whether you should register .in or .co.in depends on the type of website you’re running.

A .in extension is highly versatile as it has no industry association. Whether you want to create a blog, an online business, or a service website, .in will make your site presentable to the Indian market.

On the other hand, .co.in is usually meant for companies, as that’s what .co stands for. It’s a better option if you want to build a startup or a corporate company site in the country.