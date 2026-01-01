Share your knowledge with a .guide domain
What is a .guide domain?
A .guide domain is made for sharing knowledge. From how-to content and product walkthroughs to travel tips or personal development, it gives your website a name that tells visitors they’re in the right place to learn.
It’s terrific for educators, bloggers, content creators, businesses offering help resources, and anyone who leads others with information.
Why choose a .guide domain?
Put your knowledge out there with a .guide domain.
- It’s great for SEO and content strategy.
- It’s memorable and direct. Easy to type, easy to trust.
- It works across niches, from tech help to lifestyle tips.
Don’t sacrifice your brand. Choose a unique .guide domain and give your auidence a consistent message.
Help more people with a .guide domain.
Informations de domaine pour .guide
TLD
.guide
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
3 ans
La protection de la vie privée est-elle prise en charge ?
Oui
Le verrouillage est-il pris en charge ?
Oui
DNSSEC est-il pris en charge ?
Oui
Frais ICANN
0,17 €