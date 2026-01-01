.de domain name registration
Build your online presence and win the German market. Register your .de domain today.
What does a .de domain mean?
Why register a .de domain?
- A .de domain is Germany’s official ccTLD – trusted and widely recognized.
- Builds credibility with German-speaking audiences and local consumers.
- Improves visibility in German search results and boosts local SEO.
- Great for businesses expanding into one of Europe’s strongest markets.
FAQ sur le nom de domaine .de
What is a .de domain?
.de is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) of Germany. With over 17 million registered .de domains globally, it is one of the oldest and most popular domain extensions. DENIC is the registry responsible for all .de domain registrations on the internet.
What country are .de domain names for?
The name comes from the first two letters of the German name of Germany – Deutschland. .de domain names are for individuals, associations, small businesses or corporate groups based in Germany or anywhere else. If you’re a local or own a business that serves customers in Germany, or simply want to create a perfect name for your website, this ccTLD is for you.
What is the .de domain extension used for?
The .de top-level domain has no industry associations, so it is excellent for all kinds of websites. You can register it to launch a blog, a portfolio, an online business, a membership forum, a booking service, and many more.
Some people have also used .de for creating domain hacks, like lemona.de.
Can anyone get a .de domain?
.de domains are open for registration to everyone. You don’t have to be a German resident or own a company in the country to register a .de address.
However, the registry may ask you to appoint an authorized representative who lives in Germany and can receive official or court documents on your behalf. This contact information should be given within two weeks of the registry’s request.
How much do .de domain names cost?
At Hostinger, a .de domain name costs 1,99 € for the first year of registration. If you wish to renew it, the price is 12,99 €.
As an ICANN Accredited Registrar, Hostinger is a trusted name in the domain registration industry. We offer free SSL certificates to secure your data and domain privacy protection to hide your contact details on the WHOIS database. We also provide a domain transfer service if you want to migrate your domain management to Hostinger.
Search for your desired .de domain name today. If you need help with the .de domain transfer or registration, our 24/7 Customer Success team is ready to assist you.