ตัวจัดการรหัสการตรวจสอบสิทธิ์แบบสองปัจจัยที่โฮสต์ด้วยตนเองสำหรับเว็บและมือถือ
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking
แอปการเงินส่วนบุคคลที่เน้นความเป็นส่วนตัว พร้อมการจัดทำงบประมาณแบบซอง
อินเทอร์เฟซการจัดการฐานข้อมูลแบบครบวงจร รองรับระบบฐานข้อมูลกว่า 11 ระบบ
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers
หน้าเว็บสำหรับดาวน์โหลดวิดีโอจาก YouTube และเว็บไซต์อื่น ๆ
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications
โซลูชันการเก็บถาวรอินเทอร์เน็ตที่โฮสต์เอง เพื่อเก็บรักษาหน้าเว็บและสื่อ
เซิร์ฟเวอร์หนังสือเสียงและพอดแคสต์แบบโฮสต์เอง พร้อมรองรับผู้ใช้หลายคน
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker
ตัวช่วยจัดการคำบรรยายและดาวน์โหลดอัตโนมัติสำหรับ Sonarr และ Radarr
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments
Calibre-Web เป็นเว็บแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับเรียกดู อ่าน และจัดการคลังอีบุ๊กของคุณ
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability
ผู้ช่วย AI ส่วนตัว พร้อมรองรับการส่งข้อความหลายช่องทาง
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon สำหรับการเข้าถึงระยะไกลที่ปลอดภัยโดยไม่ต้องเปิดพอร์ต
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface
เครื่องมือบนเว็บสำหรับ การเข้ารหัส การเข้ารหัส การบีบอัด และการดำเนินการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads
ไคลเอนต์ BitTorrent น้ำหนักเบา พร้อมเว็บอินเทอร์เฟซและรองรับปลั๊กอิน
ฐานข้อมูล Key-Value ของ Denoland สำหรับ Deno Deploy
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager
แพลตฟอร์มวิกิและเอกสารที่ทำงานร่วมกัน พร้อมการแก้ไขแบบเรียลไทม์
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time
บริการ DNS แบบไดนามิกฟรี สำหรับจับคู่ที่อยู่ IP กับโดเมน
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works
โซลูชันสำรองข้อมูลแบบเข้ารหัสที่รองรับคลาวด์สตอเรจและเซิร์ฟเวอร์ระยะไกล
ระบบนัดหมายฟรีสำหรับธุรกิจและมืออาชีพ
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging
เซิร์ฟเวอร์สื่อส่วนตัวพร้อมการสตรีมมิ่งอัตโนมัติและการแปลงอุปกรณ์
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes
ระบบสำหรับควบคุมไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ ESP8266/ESP32 ด้วย YAML
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming
แอปพลิเคชันติดตามค่าใช้จ่ายส่วนตัวและครอบครัว
การแชร์ไฟล์แบบเพียร์ทูเพียร์แบบกระจายศูนย์โดยใช้เทคโนโลยี IPFS
WireGuard VPN เซิร์ฟเวอร์แบบง่าย พร้อมเว็บอินเทอร์เฟซสำหรับจัดการ
พร็อกซีเซิร์ฟเวอร์เพื่อเลี่ยงการป้องกันของ Cloudflare สำหรับการเก็บข้อมูลจากเว็บ
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features
เครื่องมือสร้างไดอะแกรมไอโซเมตริกที่ทำงานบนเบราว์เซอร์สำหรับการแสดงภาพโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน
ตัวรวบรวมฟีด RSS ที่โฮสต์ด้วยตนเอง สำหรับจัดการและอ่านฟีดของคุณ
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios
Gitea เป็นแพลตฟอร์มโฮสติ้ง Git แบบโอเพนซอร์สที่มีน้ำหนักเบา
GitLab เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม DevOps ที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการจัดการ Git repository และ CI/CD
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services
แพลตฟอร์มระบบอัตโนมัติภายในบ้านแบบโอเพนซอร์สสำหรับควบคุมอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะ
Inventory and organization system built for home users
บริดจ์ HomeKit สำหรับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฮมที่ไม่ใช่ของ Apple โดยใช้ปลั๊กอิน
เกตเวย์การเข้าถึงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานพร้อมการปิดบังข้อมูลอัตโนมัติและเส้นทางการตรวจสอบ
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization
แพลตฟอร์มอ
ตัวสร้างเว็บไซต์แบบคงที่ที่รวดเร็วทันใจ สร้างด้วย Goปรับใช้
Immich เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการรูปภาพและวิดีโอที่โฮสต์เองและมีประสิทธิภาพสูงปรับใช้
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIปรับใช้
ระบบออกใบแจ้งหนี้แบบโฮสต์เองสไตล์มินิมอลสำหรับฟรีแลนซ์และทีมขนาดเล็กปรับใช้
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsปรับใช้
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsปรับใช้
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesปรับใช้
เซิร์ฟเวอร์มีเดียโอเพนซอร์สฟรีสำหรับจัดระเบียบและสตรีมคลังมีเดียของคุณปรับใช้
เครื่องมือจัดการคำขอสื่อสำหรับ Jellyfin Emby และ Plex พร้อมเวิร์กโฟลว์การอนุมัติปรับใช้
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesปรับใช้
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsปรับใช้
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationปรับใช้
แอปจดบันทึกและเช็คลิสต์น้ำหนักเบา พร้อมมาร์กดาวน์และกระดานคัมบังปรับใช้
JupyterLab เป็นสภาพแวดล้อมการพัฒนาแบบโต้ตอบบนเว็บสำหรับสมุดบันทึกและโค้ดปรับใช้
เราเตอร์แจ้งเตือนแบบโฮสต์เองที่เชื่อมต่อเว็บฮุกกับแพลตฟอร์มการส่งข้อความปรับใช้
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareปรับใช้
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchปรับใช้
ห้องสมุดดิจิทัลที่โฮสต์ด้วยตนเองสำหรับหนังสือการ์ตูน มังงะ และอีบุ๊กปรับใช้
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportปรับใช้
Cloud-native API Gateway ที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมแบบไฮบริดและมัลติคลาวด์ปรับใช้
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsปรับใช้
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesปรับใช้
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useปรับใช้
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedปรับใช้
ตัวจัดการและจัดระเบียบชุดสะสมเพลงอัตโนมัติสำหรับ Usenet และ torrentsปรับใช้
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatปรับใช้
เซิร์ฟเวอร์ฐานข้อมูลเชิงสัมพันธ์แบบโอเพนซอร์ส และเป็นตัวทดแทน MySQL ได้โดยตรงปรับใช้
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsปรับใช้
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsปรับใช้
ฐานข้อมูลเวกเตอร์โอเพนซอร์สที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับแอปพลิเคชัน AI และการค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงกันปรับใช้
ผู้ช่วย AI ส่วนตัว พร้อมรองรับการส่งข้อความหลายช่องทางปรับใช้
ฐานข้อมูล NoSQL แบบเน้นเอกสาร ที่มีการจัดเก็บเอกสารคล้าย JSONปรับใช้
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeปรับใช้
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceปรับใช้
เบราว์เซอร์เสมือนแบบโฮสต์ด้วยตนเองสำหรับการท่องเว็บและการสตรีมแบบทำงานร่วมกันปรับใช้
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformปรับใช้
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesปรับใช้
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsปรับใช้
แพลตฟอร์ม ERP และ CRM แบบโอเพนซอร์ส สำหรับการจัดการธุรกิจและอีคอมเมิร์ซปรับใช้
รันโมเดลภาษาขนาดใหญ่ในเครื่องของคุณด้วย API ที่เรียบง่ายสำหรับแอปพลิเคชัน AIปรับใช้
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesปรับใช้
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Javaปรับใช้
เครื่องมือจัดการและค้นหาคำขอสื่อสำหรับ Plex พร้อมเวิร์กโฟลว์การอนุมัติปรับใช้
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesปรับใช้
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsปรับใช้
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineปรับใช้
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesปรับใช้
PhotoPrism เป็นแอปพลิเคชันจัดการรูปภาพที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI สำหรับเว็บแบบกระจายศูนย์ปรับใช้
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsปรับใช้
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferปรับใช้
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeปรับใช้
มีเดียเซิร์ฟเวอร์ยอดนิยมสำหรับสตรีมภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี เพลง และรูปภาพปรับใช้
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileปรับใช้
PostgreSQL เป็นระบบฐานข้อมูลเชิงวัตถุสัมพันธ์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพและเป็นโอเพนซอร์สปรับใช้
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationปรับใช้
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesปรับใช้
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseปรับใช้
ตัวจัดการ Indexer แบบรวมศูนย์สำหรับการผสานรวม Usenet และ torrent trackersปรับใช้
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationปรับใช้
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingปรับใช้
โปรแกรมจัดการและจัดระเบียบคอลเลกชันภาพยนตร์อัตโนมัติสำหรับ Usenet และ torrentsปรับใช้
ระบบจัดการเอกสารที่ทันสมัยพร้อม OCR ขั้นสูงสำหรับคลังเอกสารที่ค้นหาได้ปรับใช้
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCปรับใช้
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesปรับใช้
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportปรับใช้
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessปรับใช้
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesปรับใช้
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineปรับใช้
Sim Studio เป็นแพลตฟอร์มโอเพนซอร์สสำหรับสร้างและปรับใช้เวิร์กโฟลว์ของ AI agentปรับใช้
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionปรับใช้
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentปรับใช้
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropปรับใช้
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationปรับใช้
ตัวจัดการและจัดระเบียบคอลเลกชันรายการทีวีอัตโนมัติสำหรับ Usenet และ torrentsปรับใช้
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageปรับใช้
แอปพลิเคชันติดตามประสิทธิภาพอินเทอร์เน็ตแบบโฮสต์เอง พร้อมการทดสอบความเร็วอัตโนมัติปรับใช้
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolปรับใช้
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingปรับใช้
แพลตฟอร์มจัดการการแปลที่ทันสมัยแบบโฮสต์เองสำหรับทีมและนักพัฒนาปรับใช้
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryปรับใช้
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingปรับใช้
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsปรับใช้
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessปรับใช้
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analyticsปรับใช้
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolปรับใช้
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwardenปรับใช้
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationปรับใช้
Visual Studio Code Server
ใช้งาน Visual Studio Code ในเบราว์เซอร์ของคุณได้ทุกที่ปรับใช้
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesปรับใช้
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsปรับใช้
บริการอ่านภายหลังแบบโฮสต์เอง สำหรับบันทึกและจัดระเบียบบทความบนเว็บปรับใช้
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsปรับใช้
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsปรับใช้
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchปรับใช้
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceปรับใช้
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresปรับใช้
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityปรับใช้
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingปรับใช้
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineปรับใช้
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationปรับใช้
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsปรับใช้
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardปรับใช้
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversปรับใช้
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationปรับใช้
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSปรับใช้
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesปรับใช้
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesปรับใช้
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessปรับใช้
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchปรับใช้
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAปรับใช้