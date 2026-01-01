Deploy AnythingLLM in one click installation.
All-in-one AI workspace for chatting with documents, building agents, and deploying RAG-powered chatbots with any LLM provider.
เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ AnythingLLM
ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย AnythingLLM
AnythingLLM is the most popular open-source all-in-one AI application, with over 59,000 GitHub stars, designed to make document chat, RAG pipelines, and AI agents accessible to everyone without infrastructure expertise. It supports virtually every LLM provider — including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and local models — so you can choose the model that best fits your budget, capability requirements, and privacy needs.
Self-hosting AnythingLLM ensures that your documents, embeddings, and conversation history remain entirely on your own infrastructure. Sensitive business data never reaches third-party AI services, and you eliminate per-user SaaS fees while gaining the freedom to swap providers, use local models, or mix and match across different workspaces as your requirements evolve.
ฟีเจอร์หลักของ AnythingLLM
Any LLM Provider
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, LM Studio, or local models without changing your workflow, so you're never locked into a single vendor or pricing model.
Document Chat with RAG
Upload PDFs, Word documents, URLs, and text files to create AI-powered knowledge bases that answer questions grounded in your actual content rather than general training data.
AI Agent Framework
Build agents that can search the web, execute code, and call external APIs through natural language, extending AI capabilities beyond simple question-and-answer interactions.
Multi-User Workspaces
Organize content into separate workspaces with role-based permissions, so teams can collaborate on shared knowledge bases while keeping projects and access controls distinct.
Privacy-First Design
All documents, embeddings, and conversations are stored locally on your server, ensuring sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure regardless of which LLM provider you use.
ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ AnythingLLM บน Hostinger
เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
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เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง
มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว
เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
บริการโฮสติ้ง Docker VPS ที่คุณวางใจได้
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