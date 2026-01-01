Deploy Agent Zero in one click installation.
Open-source AI agent framework that executes code, browses the web, and creates tools autonomously using your chosen LLM.
เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Agent Zero
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สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Agent Zero
Agent Zero is an open-source, general-purpose AI agent framework that goes beyond chat interfaces to give an LLM access to a full computer environment. Agents can execute terminal commands, write and run code, browse the web, manage files, and dynamically create new tools to accomplish tasks—all without predefined workflows or fixed capabilities.
The framework supports multiple LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and local models via Ollama, so you choose the model that fits your budget and requirements. Multi-agent cooperation allows complex tasks to be delegated to specialized subordinate agents, while a FAISS-powered persistent memory system lets agents learn from past interactions. This deployment includes a built-in SearXNG search engine, SSH server for code execution, and persistent storage for agent data.
ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Agent Zero
Full computer environment
Agents execute terminal commands, write files, install packages, and run code directly in a secure container—enabling tasks that go far beyond what chat-only AI tools can accomplish.
Multi-agent cooperation
Complex tasks are broken into subtasks and delegated to specialized subordinate agents, allowing parallel workstreams and more reliable completion of long, multi-step jobs.
Persistent memory
FAISS vector storage lets agents remember and retrieve context from past conversations and tasks, so knowledge accumulates over time rather than starting fresh each session.
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, OpenRouter, or local Ollama models, giving you full control over cost, latency, and data privacy for each use case.
Built-in web search
An integrated SearXNG meta-search engine gives agents web research capabilities without depending on external paid search APIs or leaking queries to commercial providers.
ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Agent Zero บน Hostinger
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เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
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ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
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