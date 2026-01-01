ส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง 68% สำหรับ Agent Zero

Deploy Agent Zero in one click installation.

Open-source AI agent framework that executes code, browses the web, and creates tools autonomously using your chosen LLM.

เปิดใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันที
สำรองข้อมูลอัตโนมัติรายสัปดาห์ฟรี
VPS ที่มีการจัดการโดย AI
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
30 วัน ไม่พึงพอใจ ยินดีคืนเงิน
Deploy Agent Zero in one click installation.

เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Agent Zero

ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿5,016 (ราคาปกติ ฿13,896) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿349/เดือน
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿6,696 (ราคาปกติ ฿17,496) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿419/เดือน
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿9,336 (ราคาปกติ ฿29,256) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿839/เดือน
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿18,456 (ราคาปกติ ฿51,576) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿1,529/เดือน
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿5,016 (ราคาปกติ ฿13,896) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿349/เดือน
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿6,696 (ราคาปกติ ฿17,496) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿419/เดือน
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿9,336 (ราคาปกติ ฿29,256) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿839/เดือน
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿18,456 (ราคาปกติ ฿51,576) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿1,529/เดือน
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB

ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น

ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี
ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี

ทุกแพ็กเกจชำระเงินล่วงหน้า อัตราค่าบริการรายเดือนจะแสดงราคาแพ็กเกจทั้งหมดหารด้วยจำนวนเดือนในแพ็กเกจของคุณ

สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Agent Zero

Agent Zero is an open-source, general-purpose AI agent framework that goes beyond chat interfaces to give an LLM access to a full computer environment. Agents can execute terminal commands, write and run code, browse the web, manage files, and dynamically create new tools to accomplish tasks—all without predefined workflows or fixed capabilities.

The framework supports multiple LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and local models via Ollama, so you choose the model that fits your budget and requirements. Multi-agent cooperation allows complex tasks to be delegated to specialized subordinate agents, while a FAISS-powered persistent memory system lets agents learn from past interactions. This deployment includes a built-in SearXNG search engine, SSH server for code execution, and persistent storage for agent data.

เริ่มเลย
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย {name}

ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Agent Zero

Full computer environment

Agents execute terminal commands, write files, install packages, and run code directly in a secure container—enabling tasks that go far beyond what chat-only AI tools can accomplish.

Multi-agent cooperation

Complex tasks are broken into subtasks and delegated to specialized subordinate agents, allowing parallel workstreams and more reliable completion of long, multi-step jobs.

Persistent memory

FAISS vector storage lets agents remember and retrieve context from past conversations and tasks, so knowledge accumulates over time rather than starting fresh each session.

Multi-provider LLM support

Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, OpenRouter, or local Ollama models, giving you full control over cost, latency, and data privacy for each use case.

Built-in web search

An integrated SearXNG meta-search engine gives agents web research capabilities without depending on external paid search APIs or leaking queries to commercial providers.

ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Agent Zero บน Hostinger

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

ตำแหน่งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่แนะนำ:

กำลังตรวจสอบ...

เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

เลือกที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่อยู่ใกล้กับกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเพื่อเพิ่มความเร็วในการโหลด เรามีศูนย์ข้อมูลกระจายอยู่ทั่วอเมริกาเหนือ ยุโรป เอเชีย และอเมริกาใต้
เริ่มกันเลย
เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

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เราใส่ใจเรื่องความเป็นส่วนตัวของคุณ

เว็บไซต์นี้ใช้คุกกี้ที่จำเป็นเพื่อให้ไซต์ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้องและเพื่อรับข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับวิธีที่คุณโต้ตอบกับไซต์ รวมถึงเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ทางการตลาด เมื่อยอมรับ คุณตกลงที่จะจัดเก็บคุกกี้บนอุปกรณ์ของคุณสำหรับการกำหนดเป้าหมายโฆษณา การปรับแต่ง และการวิเคราะห์ตามที่อธิบายไว้ในนโยบายคุกกี้ ของเรา