ส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง 68% สำหรับ Apache APISIX

Deploy Apache APISIX in one click installation.

Cloud-native, high-performance API and AI gateway with dynamic routing, plugins, and traffic management.

เปิดใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันที
สำรองข้อมูลอัตโนมัติรายสัปดาห์ฟรี
VPS ที่มีการจัดการโดย AI
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
30 วัน ไม่พึงพอใจ ยินดีคืนเงิน
Deploy Apache APISIX in one click installation.

เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Apache APISIX

ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿349/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿419/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿839/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿1,529/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿349/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿419/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿839/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
ต่ออายุที่ ฿1,529/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB

ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น

ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี
ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี

ทุกแพ็กเกจชำระเงินล่วงหน้า อัตราค่าบริการรายเดือนจะแสดงราคาแพ็กเกจทั้งหมดหารด้วยจำนวนเดือนในแพ็กเกจของคุณ

สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Apache APISIX

Apache APISIX is a dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway built on top of NGINX and etcd. It handles north-south and east-west traffic for microservices, REST APIs, gRPC services, WebSockets, and LLM endpoints, with hot-reloadable routes, upstreams, and 100+ built-in plugins for authentication, rate limiting, observability, transformation, and AI proxying — all configured through a versioned Admin API without restarting the data plane.

Self-hosting APISIX on your own VPS gives you a production-grade gateway without the per-request fees of managed AWS, GCP, or SaaS gateways, while keeping route definitions, secrets, JWT keys, and traffic telemetry on infrastructure you control. The deployment ships with etcd for clustered configuration storage so you can drive every change through the REST Admin API or Terraform.

เริ่มเลย
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย {name}

ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Apache APISIX

Dynamic routing

Hot-reload routes, upstreams, services, and consumers through the Admin API without dropping connections or restarting the gateway.

100+ built-in plugins

Apply authentication, rate limiting, IP restriction, CORS, request transformation, gRPC web, and circuit breaking without writing custom code.

AI gateway features

Proxy and govern OpenAI, Anthropic, and self-hosted LLM endpoints with token-based rate limits, caching, prompt guards, and provider failover.

Multi-protocol support

Serve HTTP, HTTPS, HTTP/2, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, Dubbo, and TCP/UDP traffic through one gateway instance instead of one tool per protocol.

Observability built in

Expose Prometheus metrics, OpenTelemetry traces, and structured access logs for Grafana, Jaeger, and Datadog without bolting on sidecars.

ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Apache APISIX บน Hostinger

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

ตำแหน่งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่แนะนำ:

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เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

เลือกที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่อยู่ใกล้กับกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเพื่อเพิ่มความเร็วในการโหลด เรามีศูนย์ข้อมูลกระจายอยู่ทั่วอเมริกาเหนือ ยุโรป เอเชีย และอเมริกาใต้
เริ่มกันเลย
เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

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เริ่มเลย

สำรวจแอปพลิเคชันเพิ่มเติมเพื่อนำไปใช้งานได้

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