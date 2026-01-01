Deploy Code-Server in one click installation.
Full Visual Studio Code running in your browser, accessible from any device with extensions, terminal, and Git support.
เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Code-Server
ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Code-Server
Code-Server runs Visual Studio Code entirely in your browser, giving you a complete professional development environment accessible from any device with a web connection. Built on Microsoft's open-source VS Code project, it provides an identical editing experience to the desktop application — full extension marketplace, integrated terminal, IntelliSense, and debugger — all hosted on your own server.
Self-hosting Code-Server on a VPS means your source code and credentials stay on your infrastructure rather than a local device. Intensive builds and tests run on server-grade resources instead of draining laptop battery, and your environment remains available 24/7 from anywhere. A single URL and password give you instant access to a consistent, fully configured workspace across every device you use.
ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Code-Server
Full VS Code experience
Access the complete Visual Studio Code interface in the browser, including themes, keybindings, and the full extension marketplace.
Integrated terminal
Run build commands, Git operations, and shell scripts directly from the editor without switching windows or SSH clients.
Server-side compute
Heavy compilation, testing, and linting run on VPS resources, keeping local devices fast and extending battery life.
Remote accessibility
Access your development environment from any browser on any device — laptop, tablet, or borrowed computer — without setup.
Persistent workspace
Projects, installed extensions, and settings are stored in a persistent volume and survive container updates unchanged.
ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Code-Server บน Hostinger
เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
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เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง
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บริการโฮสติ้ง Docker VPS ที่คุณวางใจได้
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