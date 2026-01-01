Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.
Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.
เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Cronicle
ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Cronicle
Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.
The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.
ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Cronicle
Multi-Server Distribution
Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.
Visual Job Management
Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.
Task Dependencies
Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.
Comprehensive Logging
Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.
Plugin System
Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.
ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Cronicle บน Hostinger
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เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง
มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว
เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
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