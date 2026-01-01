ส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง 68% สำหรับ Cronicle

Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.

Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.

เปิดใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันที
สำรองข้อมูลอัตโนมัติรายสัปดาห์ฟรี
VPS ที่มีการจัดการโดย AI
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
30 วัน ไม่พึงพอใจ ยินดีคืนเงิน
Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.

เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Cronicle

ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿5,016 (ราคาปกติ ฿13,896) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿349/เดือน
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿6,696 (ราคาปกติ ฿17,496) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿419/เดือน
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿9,336 (ราคาปกติ ฿29,256) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿839/เดือน
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿18,456 (ราคาปกติ ฿51,576) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿1,529/เดือน
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿5,016 (ราคาปกติ ฿13,896) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿349/เดือน
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿6,696 (ราคาปกติ ฿17,496) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿419/เดือน
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿9,336 (ราคาปกติ ฿29,256) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿839/เดือน
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿18,456 (ราคาปกติ ฿51,576) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿1,529/เดือน
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB

ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น

ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี
ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี

ทุกแพ็กเกจชำระเงินล่วงหน้า อัตราค่าบริการรายเดือนจะแสดงราคาแพ็กเกจทั้งหมดหารด้วยจำนวนเดือนในแพ็กเกจของคุณ

สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Cronicle

Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.

The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.

เริ่มเลย
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย {name}

ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Cronicle

Multi-Server Distribution

Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.

Visual Job Management

Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.

Task Dependencies

Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.

Comprehensive Logging

Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.

Plugin System

Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.

ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Cronicle บน Hostinger

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

ตำแหน่งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่แนะนำ:

กำลังตรวจสอบ...

เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

เลือกที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่อยู่ใกล้กับกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเพื่อเพิ่มความเร็วในการโหลด เรามีศูนย์ข้อมูลกระจายอยู่ทั่วอเมริกาเหนือ ยุโรป เอเชีย และอเมริกาใต้
เริ่มกันเลย
เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

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เริ่มเลย

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เราใส่ใจเรื่องความเป็นส่วนตัวของคุณ

เว็บไซต์นี้ใช้คุกกี้ที่จำเป็นเพื่อให้ไซต์ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้องและเพื่อรับข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับวิธีที่คุณโต้ตอบกับไซต์ รวมถึงเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ทางการตลาด เมื่อยอมรับ คุณตกลงที่จะจัดเก็บคุกกี้บนอุปกรณ์ของคุณสำหรับการกำหนดเป้าหมายโฆษณา การปรับแต่ง และการวิเคราะห์ตามที่อธิบายไว้ในนโยบายคุกกี้ ของเรา