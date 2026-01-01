Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.
เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Akaunting
ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Akaunting
Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.
Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.
ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Akaunting
Professional invoicing
Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.
Double-entry bookkeeping
Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.
Multi-currency support
Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.
Bank reconciliation
Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.
Financial reporting
Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.
ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Akaunting บน Hostinger
เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง
มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว
เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง
มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว
เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
บริการโฮสติ้ง Docker VPS ที่คุณวางใจได้
ฉันมีความสุขอย่างมากกับบริการโฮสติ้ง VPS ของ Hostinger! ความเสถียรของระบบอยู่ในระดับดีเยี่ยม ทำให้เว็บไซต์ของฉันทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่น และเมื่อใดก็ตามที่ฉันต้องการความช่วยเหลือ ทีมสนับสนุนด้านเทคนิคของพวกเขาก็ตอบกลับอย่างรวดเร็ว มีความรู้ และให้ความช่วยเหลืออย่างจริงใจ
ทุกอย่างราบรื่นและยอดเยี่ยมมากกับ Hostinger ทั้งแชทบอท AI และแชทกับเจ้าหน้าที่หาก AI แก้ปัญหาไม่ได้ โอ้ และ VPS ก็สุดยอดมาก ไม่มีปัญหาอะไรเลย ขอบคุณทีมพัฒนาและทุกคนที่เกี่ยวข้องมากครับ ขอให้รักษามาตรฐานนี้ต่อไป 🚀
ในที่สุดก็เจอผู้ให้บริการ VPS hosting ที่ทำได้ดีเยี่ยม! ราคาเหมาะสม เว็บไซต์ใช้งานง่ายและเคารพเวลาของผู้ใช้ การสำรองข้อมูลราบรื่น การสนับสนุนดี เชื่อถือได้ รู้สึกมั่นคงแข็งแรง
ฉันติดต่อฝ่ายสนับสนุนของ Hostinger หลังจากที่ไม่สามารถเข้าถึงอินสแตนซ์ n8n ที่ฉันโฮสต์เองได้ และฉันประทับใจมาก Kodee และ Mohammad จากทีมสนับสนุนมีความอดทนและให้ความช่วยเหลืออย่างละเอียดถี่ถ้วน
ขอขอบ Carla มาก ๆ ที่ช่วยอัปเกรด N8N บน VPS ของ Hostinger ครั้งนี้ เธอเป็นมืออาชีพและมีความรู้จริง ขอบคุณอีกครั้งนะ
Hostinger VPS ยอดเยี่ยมมาก ใช้งานได้ดี เร็วและเสถียรมาก ไม่เคยล่ม ไม่เคยมีปัญหา
บริษัทนี้ดำเนินงานได้ดีมาก ผมพอใจในแต่ละบริการที่ผมใช้จากพวกเขามาก ราคาไม่แพงเท่ากับบางที่ที่มี VPS ที่ยอดเยี่ยมและแพ็กเกจราคาที่เหมาะสม