ส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง 68% สำหรับ Akaunting

Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.

เปิดใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันที
สำรองข้อมูลอัตโนมัติรายสัปดาห์ฟรี
VPS ที่มีการจัดการโดย AI
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
30 วัน ไม่พึงพอใจ ยินดีคืนเงิน
Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Akaunting

ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿5,016 (ราคาปกติ ฿13,896) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿349/เดือน
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿6,696 (ราคาปกติ ฿17,496) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿419/เดือน
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿9,336 (ราคาปกติ ฿29,256) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿839/เดือน
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿18,456 (ราคาปกติ ฿51,576) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿1,529/เดือน
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿5,016 (ราคาปกติ ฿13,896) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿349/เดือน
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿6,696 (ราคาปกติ ฿17,496) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿419/เดือน
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿9,336 (ราคาปกติ ฿29,256) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿839/เดือน
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
เลือกแพ็กเกจ
รับ 24 เดือนในราคา ฿18,456 (ราคาปกติ ฿51,576) ต่ออายุในราคา ฿1,529/เดือน
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB

ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น

ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี
ตัวจัดการ Docker
เข้าถึงบันทึกคอนเทนเนอร์อย่างรวดเร็ว
ติดตั้งเพียงคลิกเดียว
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี

ทุกแพ็กเกจชำระเงินล่วงหน้า อัตราค่าบริการรายเดือนจะแสดงราคาแพ็กเกจทั้งหมดหารด้วยจำนวนเดือนในแพ็กเกจของคุณ

สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Akaunting

Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.

Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.

เริ่มเลย
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย {name}

ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Akaunting

Professional invoicing

Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.

Double-entry bookkeeping

Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.

Multi-currency support

Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.

Bank reconciliation

Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.

Financial reporting

Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.

ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Akaunting บน Hostinger

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน

เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว

ตำแหน่งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่แนะนำ:

กำลังตรวจสอบ...

เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

เลือกที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่อยู่ใกล้กับกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเพื่อเพิ่มความเร็วในการโหลด เรามีศูนย์ข้อมูลกระจายอยู่ทั่วอเมริกาเหนือ ยุโรป เอเชีย และอเมริกาใต้
เริ่มกันเลย
เริ่มต้นจากระดับท้องถิ่น ขยายสู่ระดับโลก

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ลองใช้ได้โดยไม่มีความเสี่ยง ด้วยการรับประกันคืนเงินภายใน 30 วัน ดูรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ นโยบายการคืนเงิน ของเรา

เริ่มเลย

สำรวจแอปพลิเคชันเพิ่มเติมเพื่อนำไปใช้งานได้

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ปรับใช้
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เราใส่ใจเรื่องความเป็นส่วนตัวของคุณ

เว็บไซต์นี้ใช้คุกกี้ที่จำเป็นเพื่อให้ไซต์ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้องและเพื่อรับข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับวิธีที่คุณโต้ตอบกับไซต์ รวมถึงเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ทางการตลาด เมื่อยอมรับ คุณตกลงที่จะจัดเก็บคุกกี้บนอุปกรณ์ของคุณสำหรับการกำหนดเป้าหมายโฆษณา การปรับแต่ง และการวิเคราะห์ตามที่อธิบายไว้ในนโยบายคุกกี้ ของเรา