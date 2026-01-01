Deploy Cryptgeon in one click installation.
Zero-knowledge encrypted note and file sharing with self-destructing messages based on views or expiry time.
เลือกแพ็กเกจ VPS สำหรับ Cryptgeon
ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น
สิ่งที่คุณสามารถสร้างได้ด้วย Cryptgeon
Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to PrivNote for sharing sensitive information securely. All encryption happens client-side in the browser before data ever reaches the server, implementing a zero-knowledge architecture where even administrators cannot read message contents. Notes and files self-destruct after a configurable number of views or a time limit, ensuring sensitive data never lingers.
Self-hosting Cryptgeon on your VPS means your organization's secure communication channel runs on infrastructure you fully control — no third-party services, no data retention policies imposed by others, and complete freedom to configure expiration limits, file size caps, and access policies to match your security requirements.
ฟีเจอร์หลักของ Cryptgeon
Zero-Knowledge Encryption
All encryption and decryption happens in the browser, so the server never has access to plaintext content — not even administrators can read messages.
Self-Destructing Messages
Notes and files expire automatically after a set number of views or a time limit, preventing sensitive data from persisting beyond its intended use.
File Sharing Support
Share encrypted files alongside text notes, making it suitable for securely transferring credentials, keys, and confidential documents.
No Account Required
Completely anonymous sharing — recipients access content via a unique link without creating an account or providing personal information.
Password Protection
Add an extra layer of security by protecting notes with a password that recipients must enter before decryption occurs.
ทำไมจึงเรียกใช้ Cryptgeon บน Hostinger
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เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
เปิดใช้งานได้ในคลิกเดียว
เริ่มใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยการตั้งค่าที่กำหนดค่าไว้ล่วงหน้า ไม่ต้องติดตั้งเองหรือตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อน
ระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่คุณวางใจได้
ปกป้องแอปพลิเคชันของคุณด้วยไฟร์วอลล์ในตัว การป้องกัน DDoS และการตรวจสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง
มีตัวจัดการ Docker ในตัว
เรียกใช้งานและจัดการคอนเทนเนอร์ Docker หลายตัวจากที่เดียว ปรับใช้ อัปเดต และตรวจสอบโครงการของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
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