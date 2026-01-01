Say bonjour to your French clients with a .fr domain

A .fr domain is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for France, available to register for anyone residing in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein. With this domain extension, you will show immediately that your website operates in the French market, helping you win over local customers.
French customers value local businesses and localized services. With a .fr domain, you will show your commitment to the market and instantly become more trustworthy.
.fr domains have higher availability than .com, so it will be easier to secure your desired website address. You will also rank higher as Google favors country-code domain extensions in local searches.
Get ahead and secure your .fr website address today – otherwise, your competitors or domain flippers might do it first.
.fr Domain: Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)

Antworten auf häufig gestellte Fragen zum Thema .fr-Domain

Who can register .fr domain extensions?

How many .fr domain names am I allowed to register?

I have just completed the registration of my domain name; when will it be available?

What is AFNIC?

Can I have a free .fr domain name?

I already have a domain name; can I transfer it to Hostinger?

