适用于网页和移动设备的自托管双重身份验证码管理器部署
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking部署
功能齐全的数据库管理界面，支持 11+ 种数据库系统部署
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps部署
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI部署
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers部署
用于从YouTube及其他网站下载视频的网页界面部署
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager部署
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements部署
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building部署
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services部署
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications部署
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility部署
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring部署
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health部署
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker部署
适用于 Sonarr 和 Radarr 的自动化字幕管理和下载伴侣部署
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs部署
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts部署
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management部署
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network部署
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader部署
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr部署
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation部署
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning部署
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes部署
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring部署
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform部署
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments部署
Calibre-Web 是一个用于浏览、阅读和管理您的电子书库的网络应用程序部署
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features部署
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications部署
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications部署
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management部署
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application部署
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search部署
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability部署
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration部署
Cloudflare Tunnel 守护进程，用于无需开放端口的安全远程访问部署
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs部署
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking部署
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats部署
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output部署
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface部署
用于加密、编码、压缩和数据分析操作的基于网络的工具部署
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads部署
轻量级 BitTorrent 客户端，支持网页界面和插件。部署
Denoland 针对 Deno Deploy 的键值数据库部署
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app部署
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images部署
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager部署
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures部署
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes部署
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases部署
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations部署
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios部署
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities部署
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata部署
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time部署
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works部署
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene部署
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging部署
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes部署
使用 YAML 控制 ESP8266/ESP32 微控制器的系统部署
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history部署
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations部署
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming部署
带 Web 管理界面的简单 WireGuard VPN 服务器部署
用于绕过 Cloudflare 保护进行网络抓取的代理服务器部署
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities部署
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search部署
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration部署
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents部署
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features部署
自托管的RSS订阅源聚合器，用于管理和阅读您的订阅源部署
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing部署
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios部署
Gitea 是一个轻量级的开源 Git 托管平台部署
GitLab 是一个完整的DevOps平台，用于Git仓库管理和CI/CD部署
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations部署
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.部署
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation部署
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring部署
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure部署
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments部署
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts部署
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services部署
Inventory and organization system built for home users部署
通过插件连接非 Apple 智能家居设备的 HomeKit 桥接器部署
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams部署
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization部署
Immich 是一个高性能的自托管照片和视频管理解决方案部署
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI部署
适用于自由职业者和小型团队的简约自托管发票系统部署
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals部署
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools部署
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices部署
Jellyfin、Emby 和 Plex 的媒体请求管理工具，具备审批工作流部署
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines部署
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications部署
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application部署
轻量级笔记和待办事项应用，支持 Markdown 和看板部署
JupyterLab 是一个用于笔记本和代码的基于网络的交互式开发环境部署
将 Webhook 连接到消息平台的自托管通知路由器部署
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software部署
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search部署
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support部署
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications部署
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages部署
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use部署
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted部署
Usenet 和 torrents 的自动化音乐收藏管理与整理工具部署
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format部署
开源关系型数据库服务器和 MySQL 直接替代品部署
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents部署
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics部署
专为 AI 应用程序和相似搜索打造的开源向量数据库部署
文档型NoSQL数据库，具有类似JSON的文档存储部署
Personal relationship management system for documenting your life部署
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface部署
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform部署
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates部署
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets部署
用于企业管理和电子商务的开源ERP和CRM平台部署
通过简单的API在本地运行大型语言模型，用于AI应用。部署
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities部署
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java部署
适用于 Plex 的媒体请求管理和发现工具，具备审批工作流部署
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives部署
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFs部署
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engine部署
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependencies部署
PhotoPrism 是一个 AI 驱动的去中心化网络照片管理应用程序部署
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloads部署
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransfer部署
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative部署
用于流媒体电影、电视节目、音乐和照片的流行媒体服务器部署
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single file部署
PostgreSQL 是一个强大的开源对象关系型数据库系统部署
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation部署
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online stores部署
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series database部署
用于 Usenet 和 torrent 追踪器集成的集中式索引器管理器部署
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolation部署
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messaging部署
自动化的电影收藏管理器和组织器，用于 Usenet 和 torrents部署
搭载先进OCR技术，用于可搜索档案的现代文档管理系统部署
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC部署
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro games部署
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS support部署
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote access部署
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sources部署
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offline部署
Sim Studio 是一个开源平台，用于构建和部署AI智能体工作流部署
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer vision部署
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your content部署
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDrop部署
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciation部署
适用于 Usenet 和 torrents 的自动化电视剧集管理和整理工具部署
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storage部署
具有自动速度测试的自托管互联网性能跟踪应用程序部署
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation tool部署
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncing部署
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discovery部署
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scripting部署
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlists部署
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource access部署
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics部署
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool部署
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwarden部署
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaboration部署
Visual Studio Code Server
随时随地在浏览器中运行 Visual Studio Code部署
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databases部署
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insights部署
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awards部署
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetings部署
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic search部署
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligence部署
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom features部署
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivity部署
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task tracking部署
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engine部署
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentation部署
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflows部署
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuard部署
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media servers部署
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integration部署
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMS部署
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilities部署
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and games部署
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and business部署
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text search部署
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FA部署