Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileIndsætte
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingIndsætte
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingIndsætte
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsIndsætte
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsIndsætte
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIIndsætte
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersIndsætte
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesIndsætte
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerIndsætte
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsIndsætte
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingIndsætte
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesIndsætte
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsIndsætte
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaIndsætte
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportIndsætte
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityIndsætte
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringIndsætte
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthIndsætte
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerIndsætte
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrIndsætte
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsIndsætte
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsIndsætte
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementIndsætte
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkIndsætte
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerIndsætte
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrIndsætte
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationIndsætte
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningIndsætte
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesIndsætte
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringIndsætte
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformIndsætte
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsIndsætte
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook libraryIndsætte
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresIndsætte
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsIndsætte
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsIndsætte
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementIndsætte
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationIndsætte
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchIndsætte
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityIndsætte
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportIndsætte
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationIndsætte
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsIndsætte
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsIndsætte
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingIndsætte
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsIndsætte
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputIndsætte
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceIndsætte
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsIndsætte
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsIndsætte
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportIndsætte
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeployIndsætte
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appIndsætte
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesIndsætte
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerIndsætte
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingIndsætte
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesIndsætte
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesIndsætte
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesIndsætte
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesIndsætte
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsIndsætte
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosIndsætte
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesIndsætte
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataIndsætte
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeIndsætte
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsIndsætte
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksIndsætte
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversIndsætte
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsIndsætte
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneIndsætte
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingIndsætte
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionIndsætte
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesIndsætte
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLIndsætte
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyIndsætte
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsIndsætte
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingIndsætte
Personal and family expense tracking applicationIndsætte
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologyIndsætte
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceIndsætte
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingIndsætte
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesIndsætte
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchIndsætte
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationIndsætte
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsIndsætte
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresIndsætte
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationIndsætte
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsIndsætte
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingIndsætte
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosIndsætte
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformIndsætte
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDIndsætte
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsIndsætte
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Indsætte
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationIndsætte
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringIndsætte
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureIndsætte
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsIndsætte
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsIndsætte
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesIndsætte
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesIndsætte
Inventory and organization system built for home usersIndsætte
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using pluginsIndsætte
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsIndsætte
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsIndsætte
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationIndsætte
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsIndsætte
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoIndsætte
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionIndsætte
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIIndsætte
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsIndsætte
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsIndsætte
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsIndsætte
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesIndsætte
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media libraryIndsætte
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowIndsætte
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesIndsætte
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsIndsætte
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationIndsætte
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsIndsætte
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeIndsætte
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsIndsætte
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareIndsætte
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchIndsætte
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksIndsætte
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportIndsætte
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsIndsætte
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsIndsætte
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesIndsætte
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useIndsætte
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedIndsætte
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsIndsætte
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatIndsætte
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementIndsætte
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsIndsætte
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsIndsætte
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchIndsætte
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportIndsætte
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageIndsætte
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeIndsætte
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceIndsætte
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingIndsætte
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformIndsætte
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesIndsætte
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsIndsætte
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceIndsætte
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsIndsætte
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesIndsætte
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaIndsætte
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowIndsætte
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesIndsætte
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsIndsætte
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineIndsætte
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesIndsætte
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized webIndsætte
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsIndsætte
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferIndsætte
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeIndsætte
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photosIndsætte
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileIndsætte
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemIndsætte
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationIndsætte
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesIndsætte
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseIndsætte
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationIndsætte
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationIndsætte
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingIndsætte
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsIndsætte
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesIndsætte
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCIndsætte
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesIndsætte
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportIndsætte
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessIndsætte
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesIndsætte
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineIndsætte
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsIndsætte
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionIndsætte
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentIndsætte
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropIndsætte
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationIndsætte
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsIndsætte
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageIndsætte
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsIndsætte
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolIndsætte
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingIndsætte
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersIndsætte
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryIndsætte
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingIndsætte
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsIndsætte
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessIndsætte
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsIndsætte
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolIndsætte
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenIndsætte
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationIndsætte
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereIndsætte
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesIndsætte
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsIndsætte
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesIndsætte
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsIndsætte
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsIndsætte
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchIndsætte
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceIndsætte
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresIndsætte
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityIndsætte
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingIndsætte
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineIndsætte
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationIndsætte
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsIndsætte
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardIndsætte
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversIndsætte
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationIndsætte
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSIndsætte
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesIndsætte
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesIndsætte
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessIndsætte
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchIndsætte
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAIndsætte