Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileImplementera
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingImplementera
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingImplementera
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsImplementera
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsImplementera
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIImplementera
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersImplementera
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesImplementera
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerImplementera
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsImplementera
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingImplementera
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesImplementera
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsImplementera
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaImplementera
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportImplementera
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityImplementera
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringImplementera
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthImplementera
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerImplementera
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrImplementera
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsImplementera
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsImplementera
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementImplementera
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkImplementera
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerImplementera
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrImplementera
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationImplementera
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningImplementera
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesImplementera
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringImplementera
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformImplementera
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsImplementera
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook libraryImplementera
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresImplementera
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsImplementera
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsImplementera
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementImplementera
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationImplementera
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchImplementera
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityImplementera
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportImplementera
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationImplementera
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsImplementera
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsImplementera
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingImplementera
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsImplementera
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputImplementera
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceImplementera
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsImplementera
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsImplementera
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportImplementera
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appImplementera
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesImplementera
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerImplementera
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingImplementera
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesImplementera
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesImplementera
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesImplementera
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsImplementera
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosImplementera
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesImplementera
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataImplementera
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeImplementera
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsImplementera
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksImplementera
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversImplementera
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsImplementera
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneImplementera
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingImplementera
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionImplementera
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesImplementera
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLImplementera
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyImplementera
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsImplementera
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingImplementera
Personal and family expense tracking applicationImplementera
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologyImplementera
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceImplementera
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingImplementera
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesImplementera
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchImplementera
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationImplementera
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsImplementera
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresImplementera
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationImplementera
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsImplementera
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingImplementera
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosImplementera
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformImplementera
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDImplementera
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsImplementera
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Implementera
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationImplementera
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringImplementera
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureImplementera
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsImplementera
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsImplementera
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesImplementera
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesImplementera
Inventory and organization system built for home usersImplementera
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using pluginsImplementera
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsImplementera
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsImplementera
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationImplementera
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsImplementera
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoImplementera
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionImplementera
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIImplementera
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsImplementera
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsImplementera
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsImplementera
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesImplementera
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media libraryImplementera
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowImplementera
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesImplementera
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsImplementera
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationImplementera
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsImplementera
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeImplementera
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsImplementera
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareImplementera
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchImplementera
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksImplementera
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportImplementera
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsImplementera
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsImplementera
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesImplementera
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useImplementera
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedImplementera
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsImplementera
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatImplementera
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementImplementera
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsImplementera
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsImplementera
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchImplementera
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageImplementera
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeImplementera
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceImplementera
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingImplementera
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformImplementera
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesImplementera
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsImplementera
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceImplementera
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsImplementera
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesImplementera
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaImplementera
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowImplementera
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesImplementera
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsImplementera
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineImplementera
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesImplementera
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized webImplementera
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsImplementera
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferImplementera
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeImplementera
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photosImplementera
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileImplementera
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemImplementera
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationImplementera
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesImplementera
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseImplementera
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationImplementera
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationImplementera
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingImplementera
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsImplementera
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesImplementera
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCImplementera
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesImplementera
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportImplementera
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessImplementera
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesImplementera
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineImplementera
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsImplementera
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionImplementera
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentImplementera
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropImplementera
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationImplementera
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsImplementera
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageImplementera
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsImplementera
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolImplementera
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingImplementera
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersImplementera
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryImplementera
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingImplementera
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsImplementera
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessImplementera
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsImplementera
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolImplementera
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenImplementera
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationImplementera
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereImplementera
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesImplementera
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsImplementera
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesImplementera
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsImplementera
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsImplementera
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchImplementera
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceImplementera
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresImplementera
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityImplementera
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingImplementera
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineImplementera
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationImplementera
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsImplementera
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardImplementera
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversImplementera
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationImplementera
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSImplementera
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesImplementera
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesImplementera
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessImplementera
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchImplementera
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAImplementera