Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileUtplassere
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingUtplassere
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingUtplassere
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsUtplassere
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsUtplassere
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIUtplassere
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersUtplassere
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesUtplassere
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerUtplassere
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsUtplassere
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingUtplassere
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesUtplassere
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsUtplassere
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaUtplassere
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportUtplassere
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityUtplassere
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringUtplassere
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthUtplassere
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerUtplassere
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrUtplassere
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsUtplassere
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsUtplassere
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementUtplassere
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkUtplassere
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerUtplassere
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrUtplassere
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationUtplassere
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningUtplassere
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesUtplassere
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringUtplassere
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformUtplassere
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsUtplassere
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook libraryUtplassere
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresUtplassere
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsUtplassere
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsUtplassere
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementUtplassere
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationUtplassere
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchUtplassere
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityUtplassere
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportUtplassere
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationUtplassere
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsUtplassere
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsUtplassere
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingUtplassere
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsUtplassere
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputUtplassere
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceUtplassere
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsUtplassere
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsUtplassere
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportUtplassere
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeployUtplassere
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appUtplassere
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesUtplassere
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerUtplassere
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingUtplassere
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesUtplassere
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesUtplassere
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesUtplassere
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesUtplassere
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsUtplassere
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosUtplassere
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesUtplassere
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataUtplassere
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeUtplassere
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsUtplassere
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksUtplassere
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversUtplassere
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsUtplassere
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneUtplassere
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingUtplassere
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionUtplassere
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesUtplassere
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLUtplassere
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyUtplassere
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsUtplassere
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingUtplassere
Personal and family expense tracking applicationUtplassere
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologyUtplassere
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceUtplassere
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingUtplassere
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesUtplassere
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchUtplassere
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationUtplassere
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsUtplassere
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresUtplassere
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationUtplassere
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsUtplassere
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingUtplassere
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosUtplassere
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformUtplassere
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDUtplassere
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsUtplassere
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Utplassere
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationUtplassere
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringUtplassere
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureUtplassere
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsUtplassere
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsUtplassere
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesUtplassere
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesUtplassere
Inventory and organization system built for home usersUtplassere
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using pluginsUtplassere
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsUtplassere
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsUtplassere
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationUtplassere
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsUtplassere
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoUtplassere
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionUtplassere
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIUtplassere
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsUtplassere
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsUtplassere
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsUtplassere
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesUtplassere
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media libraryUtplassere
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowUtplassere
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesUtplassere
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsUtplassere
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationUtplassere
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsUtplassere
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeUtplassere
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsUtplassere
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareUtplassere
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchUtplassere
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksUtplassere
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportUtplassere
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsUtplassere
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsUtplassere
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesUtplassere
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useUtplassere
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedUtplassere
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsUtplassere
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatUtplassere
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementUtplassere
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsUtplassere
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsUtplassere
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchUtplassere
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportUtplassere
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageUtplassere
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeUtplassere
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceUtplassere
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingUtplassere
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformUtplassere
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesUtplassere
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsUtplassere
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceUtplassere
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsUtplassere
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesUtplassere
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaUtplassere
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowUtplassere
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesUtplassere
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsUtplassere
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineUtplassere
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesUtplassere
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized webUtplassere
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsUtplassere
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferUtplassere
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeUtplassere
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photosUtplassere
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileUtplassere
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemUtplassere
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationUtplassere
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesUtplassere
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseUtplassere
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationUtplassere
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationUtplassere
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingUtplassere
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsUtplassere
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesUtplassere
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCUtplassere
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesUtplassere
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportUtplassere
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessUtplassere
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesUtplassere
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineUtplassere
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsUtplassere
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionUtplassere
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentUtplassere
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropUtplassere
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationUtplassere
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsUtplassere
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageUtplassere
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsUtplassere
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolUtplassere
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingUtplassere
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersUtplassere
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryUtplassere
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingUtplassere
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsUtplassere
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessUtplassere
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsUtplassere
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolUtplassere
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenUtplassere
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationUtplassere
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereUtplassere
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesUtplassere
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsUtplassere
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesUtplassere
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsUtplassere
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsUtplassere
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchUtplassere
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceUtplassere
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresUtplassere
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityUtplassere
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingUtplassere
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineUtplassere
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationUtplassere
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsUtplassere
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardUtplassere
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversUtplassere
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationUtplassere
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSUtplassere
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesUtplassere
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesUtplassere
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessUtplassere
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchUtplassere
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAUtplassere