Gestionnaire de codes d'authentification à deux facteurs auto-hébergé pour le web et le mobile
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking
Application de finances personnelles axée sur la confidentialité avec budgétisation par enveloppes
Interface de gestion de base de données complète prenant en charge plus de 11 systèmes de bases de données
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers
Interface web pour télécharger des vidéos depuis YouTube et d'autres sites
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications
Solution d'archivage web auto-hébergée pour préserver les pages web et les médias
Serveur de livres audio et de podcasts auto-hébergé avec prise en charge multi-utilisateur
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker
Gestion automatisée des sous-titres et compagnon de téléchargement pour Sonarr et Radarr
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments
Calibre-Web est une application web pour parcourir, lire et gérer votre bibliothèque de livres numériques.
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability
Assistant personnel IA avec prise en charge de la messagerie multicanal
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration
Démon Cloudflare Tunnel pour un accès à distance sécurisé sans ouvrir de ports
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface
Outil web pour le chiffrement, l'encodage, la compression et les opérations d'analyse de données
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads
Client BitTorrent léger avec interface web et prise en charge des plugins
La base de données clé-valeur Denoland pour Deno Deploy
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager
Wiki collaboratif et plateforme de documentation avec édition en temps réel
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time
Service DNS dynamique gratuit pour mapper les adresses IP à des domaines
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works
Solution de sauvegarde chiffrée prenant en charge le stockage cloud et les serveurs distants
Système gratuit de prise de rendez-vous pour les entreprises et les professionnels
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging
Serveur multimédia personnel avec diffusion en continu automatique et conversion d'appareil
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes
Système de contrôle des microcontrôleurs ESP8266/ESP32 avec YAML
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming
Application de suivi des dépenses personnelles et familiales
Partage de fichiers pair à pair décentralisé utilisant la technologie IPFS
Serveur VPN WireGuard simple avec interface de gestion web
Serveur proxy pour contourner la protection Cloudflare pour le scraping web
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features
Outil de création de diagrammes isométriques basé sur navigateur pour la visualisation d'infrastructures
Agrégateur de flux RSS auto-hébergé pour gérer et lire vos flux
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios
Gitea est une plateforme d'hébergement Git légère et à code source ouvert
GitLab est une plateforme DevOps complète pour la gestion de dépôts Git et le CI/CD
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services
Plateforme de domotique open source pour contrôler les objets connectés
Inventory and organization system built for home users
Pont HomeKit pour les appareils domotiques non-Apple utilisant des plugins
Passerelle d'accès à l'infrastructure avec masquage automatique des données et pistes d'audit
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization
Plateforme d'automatisation auto-hébergée pour créer des agents de surveillance
Générateur de site statique ultra-rapide conçu en Go
Immich est une solution auto-hébergée de gestion de photos et de vidéos à haute performance
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI
Système de facturation minimaliste auto-hébergé pour les freelances et les petites équipes
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices
Serveur multimédia gratuit et open-source pour organiser et diffuser votre bibliothèque multimédia
Outil de gestion des demandes de médias pour Jellyfin, Emby et Plex avec flux de travail d'approbation
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application
Application légère de prise de notes et de listes de contrôle avec Markdown et des tableaux Kanban
JupyterLab est un environnement de développement interactif en ligne pour les blocs-notes et le code
Routeur de notifications auto-hébergé connectant les webhooks aux plateformes de messagerie
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search
Bibliothèque numérique auto-hébergée pour les bandes dessinées, les mangas et les e-books
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support
Passerelle API native du cloud conçue pour les environnements hybrides et multi-cloud
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted
Gestionnaire et organisateur automatisé de bibliothèque musicale pour Usenet et les torrents
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format
Serveur de base de données relationnelle open source et remplacement compatible de MySQL
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics
Base de données vectorielle open-source conçue pour les applications d'IA et la recherche de similarité
Assistant IA personnel avec support de messagerie multicanal
Base de données NoSQL orientée document avec stockage de documents de type JSON
Personal relationship management system for documenting your life
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface
Navigateur virtuel auto-hébergé pour la navigation web collaborative et le streaming
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsDéployer
Plateforme open source ERP et CRM pour la gestion d'entreprise et l'e-commerceDéployer
Exécuter des grands modèles linguistiques localement avec une API simple pour les applications d'IADéployer
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesDéployer
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaDéployer
Outil de gestion et de découverte des demandes de médias pour Plex avec un flux de travail d'approbationDéployer
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesDéployer
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsDéployer
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineDéployer
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesDéployer
PhotoPrism est une application de gestion de photos basée sur l'IA pour le web décentraliséDéployer
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsDéployer
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferDéployer
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeDéployer
Serveur multimédia populaire pour diffuser des films, des séries télévisées, de la musique et des photosDéployer
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileDéployer
PostgreSQL est un puissant système de gestion de base de données objet-relationnel open source.Déployer
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationDéployer
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesDéployer
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseDéployer
Gestionnaire d'indexeurs centralisé pour l'intégration de Usenet et des trackers torrentDéployer
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationDéployer
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingDéployer
Gestionnaire et organisateur automatisé de collections de films pour Usenet et torrentsDéployer
Système de gestion de documents moderne avec OCR avancé pour des archives consultablesDéployer
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCDéployer
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesDéployer
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportDéployer
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessDéployer
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesDéployer
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineDéployer
Sim Studio est une plateforme open source pour construire et déployer des flux de travail d'agents IA.Déployer
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionDéployer
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentDéployer
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropDéployer
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationDéployer
Gestionnaire et organisateur automatisé de collections de séries télévisées pour Usenet et les torrentsDéployer
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageDéployer
Application auto-hébergée de suivi des performances Internet avec des tests de vitesse automatisésDéployer
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolDéployer
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingDéployer
Plateforme moderne de gestion de traduction auto-hébergée pour les équipes et les développeursDéployer
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryDéployer
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingDéployer
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsDéployer
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessDéployer
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsDéployer
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolDéployer
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenDéployer
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationDéployer
Visual Studio Code Server
Lancer Visual Studio Code dans votre navigateur partoutDéployer
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesDéployer
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsDéployer
Service de lecture différée auto-hébergé pour sauvegarder et organiser des articles webDéployer
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsDéployer
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsDéployer
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchDéployer
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceDéployer
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresDéployer
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityDéployer
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingDéployer
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineDéployer
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationDéployer
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsDéployer
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardDéployer
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversDéployer
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationDéployer
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSDéployer
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesDéployer
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesDéployer
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessDéployer
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchDéployer
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FADéployer