Samodzielnie hostowany menedżer kodów uwierzytelniania dwuskładnikowego dla sieci i urządzeń mobilnychWdrożyć
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingWdrożyć
Zorientowana na prywatność aplikacja do finansów osobistych z budżetowaniem kopertowymWdrożyć
W pełni funkcjonalny interfejs do zarządzania bazami danych obsługujący ponad 11 systemów baz danychWdrożyć
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsWdrożyć
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIWdrożyć
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersWdrożyć
Interfejs internetowy do pobierania filmów z YouTube i innych stronWdrożyć
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerWdrożyć
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsWdrożyć
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingWdrożyć
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesWdrożyć
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsWdrożyć
Samodzielnie hostowane rozwiązanie do archiwizacji internetu, służące do przechowywania stron internetowych i mediówWdrożyć
Samodzielnie hostowany serwer audiobooków i podcastów z obsługą wielu użytkownikówWdrożyć
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityWdrożyć
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringWdrożyć
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthWdrożyć
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerWdrożyć
Automatyczne zarządzanie napisami i narzędzie do pobierania dla Sonarr i RadarrWdrożyć
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsWdrożyć
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsWdrożyć
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementWdrożyć
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkWdrożyć
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerWdrożyć
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrWdrożyć
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationWdrożyć
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningWdrożyć
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesWdrożyć
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringWdrożyć
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformWdrożyć
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsWdrożyć
Calibre-Web to aplikacja internetowa do przeglądania, czytania i zarządzania Twoją biblioteką e-booków.Wdrożyć
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresWdrożyć
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsWdrożyć
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsWdrożyć
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementWdrożyć
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationWdrożyć
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchWdrożyć
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityWdrożyć
Osobisty asystent AI z wielokanałową obsługą wiadomościWdrożyć
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationWdrożyć
Demon Cloudflare Tunnel do bezpiecznego zdalnego dostępu bez otwierania portówWdrożyć
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsWdrożyć
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingWdrożyć
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsWdrożyć
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputWdrożyć
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceWdrożyć
Narzędzie internetowe do szyfrowania, kodowania, kompresji i operacji analizy danychWdrożyć
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsWdrożyć
Lekki klient BitTorrent z interfejsem webowym i obsługą wtyczekWdrożyć
Baza danych klucz-wartość Denoland dla Deno DeployWdrożyć
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appWdrożyć
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesWdrożyć
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerWdrożyć
Wspólne wiki i platforma dokumentacji z edycją w czasie rzeczywistymWdrożyć
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesWdrożyć
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesWdrożyć
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesWdrożyć
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesWdrożyć
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsWdrożyć
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosWdrożyć
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesWdrożyć
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataWdrożyć
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeWdrożyć
Darmowa usługa dynamicznego DNS do mapowania adresów IP do domenWdrożyć
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksWdrożyć
Szyfrowane rozwiązanie do tworzenia kopii zapasowych obsługujące przechowywanie w chmurze i zdalne serweryWdrożyć
Bezpłatny system rezerwacji spotkań dla firm i profesjonalistówWdrożyć
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneWdrożyć
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingWdrożyć
Osobisty serwer multimediów z automatycznym przesyłaniem strumieniowym i konwersją urządzeńWdrożyć
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesWdrożyć
System sterowania mikrokontrolerami ESP8266/ESP32 za pomocą YAMLWdrożyć
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyWdrożyć
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsWdrożyć
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingWdrożyć
Aplikacja do śledzenia osobistych i rodzinnych wydatkówWdrożyć
Zdecentralizowane udostępnianie plików P2P wykorzystujące technologię IPFSWdrożyć
Prosty serwer VPN WireGuard z interfejsem zarządzania przez przeglądarkęWdrożyć
Serwer proxy do ominięcia ochrony Cloudflare do web scrapinguWdrożyć
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesWdrożyć
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchWdrożyć
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationWdrożyć
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsWdrożyć
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresWdrożyć
Przeglądarkowe narzędzie do tworzenia diagramów izometrycznych do wizualizacji infrastrukturyWdrożyć
Samodzielnie hostowany agregator kanałów RSS do zarządzania i czytania Twoich kanałówWdrożyć
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingWdrożyć
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosWdrożyć
Gitea to lekka, otwartoźródłowa platforma hostingowa GitWdrożyć
GitLab to kompletna platforma DevOps do zarządzania repozytoriami Git i CI/CDWdrożyć
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsWdrożyć
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Wdrożyć
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationWdrożyć
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringWdrożyć
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureWdrożyć
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsWdrożyć
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsWdrożyć
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesWdrożyć
Platforma automatyki domowej open source do sterowania inteligentnymi urządzeniamiWdrożyć
Inventory and organization system built for home usersWdrożyć
Most HomeKit dla urządzeń inteligentnego domu innych niż Apple, za pomocą wtyczekWdrożyć
Brama dostępu do infrastruktury z automatycznym maskowaniem danych i ścieżkami audytuWdrożyć
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsWdrożyć
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationWdrożyć
Samodzielnie hostowana platforma automatyzacji do tworzenia agentów monitorującychWdrożyć
Błyskawiczny generator stron statycznych zbudowany w GoWdrożyć
Immich to wysokowydajne, samodzielnie hostowane rozwiązanie do zarządzania zdjęciami i filmamiWdrożyć
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIWdrożyć
Minimalistyczny, samodzielnie hostowany system fakturowania dla freelancerów i małych zespołówWdrożyć
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsWdrożyć
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsWdrożyć
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesWdrożyć
Darmowy serwer multimedialny typu open-source do organizowania i strumieniowania Twojej biblioteki multimediówWdrożyć
Narzędzie do zarządzania żądaniami mediów dla Jellyfin, Emby i Plex z obiegiem zatwierdzeńWdrożyć
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesWdrożyć
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsWdrożyć
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationWdrożyć
Lekka aplikacja do robienia notatek i list kontrolnych z obsługą Markdown i tablic KanbanWdrożyć
JupyterLab to internetowe interaktywne środowisko programistyczne dla notatników i koduWdrożyć
Router powiadomień self-hosted, łączący webhooki z platformami komunikacyjnymiWdrożyć
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareWdrożyć
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchWdrożyć
Samodzielnie hostowana biblioteka cyfrowa dla komiksów, mang i e-bookówWdrożyć
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportWdrożyć
Natywna dla chmury brama API zbudowana dla środowisk hybrydowych i wielochmurowychWdrożyć
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsWdrożyć
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesWdrożyć
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useWdrożyć
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedWdrożyć
Zautomatyzowany menedżer i organizator kolekcji muzycznej dla Usenetu i torrentówWdrożyć
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatWdrożyć
Serwer relacyjnej bazy danych o otwartym kodzie źródłowym i bezpośredni zamiennik MySQLWdrożyć
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsWdrożyć
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsWdrożyć
Otwartoźródłowa baza danych wektorowych stworzona dla aplikacji AI i wyszukiwania podobieństwaWdrożyć
Osobisty asystent AI z wielokanałową obsługą wiadomościWdrożyć
Dokumentowa baza danych NoSQL z przechowywaniem dokumentów w formacie podobnym do JSON.Wdrożyć
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeWdrożyć
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceWdrożyć
Samoobsługowa wirtualna przeglądarka do wspólnego przeglądania stron internetowych i strumieniowaniaWdrożyć
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformWdrożyć
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesWdrożyć
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsWdrożyć
Platforma ERP i CRM typu open-source do zarządzania biznesem i e-commerceWdrożyć
Uruchamiaj duże modele językowe lokalnie za pomocą prostego API dla aplikacji AIWdrożyć
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesWdrożyć
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaWdrożyć
Narzędzie do zarządzania żądaniami mediów i ich odkrywania dla Plex z procesem zatwierdzaniaWdrożyć
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesWdrożyć
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsWdrożyć
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineWdrożyć
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesWdrożyć
PhotoPrism to aplikacja do zarządzania zdjęciami oparta na AI dla zdecentralizowanej sieciWdrożyć
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsWdrożyć
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferWdrożyć
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeWdrożyć
Popularny serwer multimediów do strumieniowania filmów, seriali, muzyki i zdjęćWdrożyć
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileWdrożyć
PostgreSQL jest potężnym obiektowo-relacyjnym systemem baz danych o otwartym kodzie źródłowymWdrożyć
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationWdrożyć
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesWdrożyć
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseWdrożyć
Scentralizowany menedżer indeksatorów do integracji Usenetu i trackerów torrentówWdrożyć
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationWdrożyć
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingWdrożyć
Zautomatyzowany menedżer i organizator kolekcji filmów dla Usenetu i torrentówWdrożyć
Nowoczesny system zarządzania dokumentami z zaawansowanym OCR dla przeszukiwalnych archiwówWdrożyć
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCWdrożyć
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesWdrożyć
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportWdrożyć
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessWdrożyć
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesWdrożyć
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineWdrożyć
Sim Studio to platforma open-source do tworzenia i wdrażania przepływów pracy agentów AI.Wdrożyć
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionWdrożyć
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentWdrożyć
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropWdrożyć
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationWdrożyć
Zautomatyzowany menedżer i organizator kolekcji programów telewizyjnych dla Usenetu i torrentówWdrożyć
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageWdrożyć
Aplikacja do śledzenia wydajności internetu z własnym hostingiem i automatycznymi testami prędkościWdrożyć
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolWdrożyć
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingWdrożyć
Nowoczesna, samodzielnie hostowana platforma do zarządzania tłumaczeniami dla zespołów i deweloperówWdrożyć
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryWdrożyć
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingWdrożyć
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsWdrożyć
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessWdrożyć
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsWdrożyć
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolWdrożyć
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenWdrożyć
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationWdrożyć
Visual Studio Code Server
Uruchom Visual Studio Code w Twojej przeglądarce gdziekolwiekWdrożyć
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesWdrożyć
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsWdrożyć
Samodzielnie hostowana usługa do czytania później, służąca do zapisywania i organizowania artykułów internetowychWdrożyć
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsWdrożyć
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsWdrożyć
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchWdrożyć
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceWdrożyć
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresWdrożyć
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityWdrożyć
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingWdrożyć
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineWdrożyć
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationWdrożyć
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsWdrożyć
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardWdrożyć
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversWdrożyć
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationWdrożyć
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSWdrożyć
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesWdrożyć
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesWdrożyć
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessWdrożyć
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchWdrożyć
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAWdrożyć