Gestor de códigos de autenticación de dos factores autoalojado para web y móvilDesplegar
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingDesplegar
App de finanzas personales enfocada en la privacidad con presupuesto por sobresDesplegar
Interfaz de gestión de bases de datos completa compatible con más de 11 sistemas de bases de datosDesplegar
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsDesplegar
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIDesplegar
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersDesplegar
Interfaz web para descargar videos de YouTube y otros sitiosDesplegar
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerDesplegar
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsDesplegar
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingDesplegar
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesDesplegar
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsDesplegar
Solución de archivo de internet autohospedada para preservar páginas web y mediosDesplegar
Servidor de audiolibros y podcasts autohospedado con soporte multiusuarioDesplegar
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityDesplegar
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringDesplegar
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthDesplegar
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerDesplegar
Compañero automatizado para la gestión y descarga de subtítulos para Sonarr y RadarrDesplegar
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsDesplegar
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsDesplegar
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementDesplegar
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkDesplegar
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerDesplegar
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrDesplegar
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationDesplegar
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningDesplegar
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesDesplegar
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringDesplegar
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformDesplegar
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsDesplegar
Calibre-Web es una aplicación web para navegar, leer y gestionar tu biblioteca de libros electrónicosDesplegar
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresDesplegar
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsDesplegar
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsDesplegar
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementDesplegar
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationDesplegar
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchDesplegar
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityDesplegar
Asistente personal de IA con soporte de mensajería multicanalDesplegar
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationDesplegar
Daemon de Cloudflare Tunnel para acceso remoto seguro sin abrir puertosDesplegar
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsDesplegar
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingDesplegar
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsDesplegar
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputDesplegar
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceDesplegar
Herramienta web para operaciones de cifrado, codificación, compresión y análisis de datos.Desplegar
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsDesplegar
Cliente BitTorrent ligero con interfaz web y soporte para complementosDesplegar
La base de datos clave-valor de Denoland para Deno DeployDesplegar
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appDesplegar
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesDesplegar
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerDesplegar
Wiki colaborativa y plataforma de documentación con edición en tiempo realDesplegar
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesDesplegar
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesDesplegar
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesDesplegar
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesDesplegar
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsDesplegar
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosDesplegar
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesDesplegar
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataDesplegar
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeDesplegar
Servicio DNS dinámico gratuito para mapear direcciones IP a dominiosDesplegar
DumbDo es una lista de tareas autoalojada, sencilla y funcionalDesplegar
Solución de copia de seguridad cifrada compatible con almacenamiento en la nube y servidores remotosDesplegar
Sistema gratuito para agendar citas para empresas y profesionalesDesplegar
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneDesplegar
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingDesplegar
Servidor de medios personal con streaming automático y conversión de dispositivosDesplegar
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesDesplegar
Sistema para controlar microcontroladores ESP8266/ESP32 con YAMLDesplegar
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyDesplegar
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsDesplegar
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingDesplegar
Aplicación para el seguimiento de gastos personales y familiaresDesplegar
Intercambio de archivos descentralizado de igual a igual usando tecnología IPFSDesplegar
Servidor VPN WireGuard sencillo con interfaz de gestión webDesplegar
Servidor proxy para eludir la protección de Cloudflare para web scrapingDesplegar
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesDesplegar
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchDesplegar
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationDesplegar
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsDesplegar
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresDesplegar
Herramienta de diagramación isométrica basada en navegador para la visualización de infraestructuraDesplegar
Agregador de feeds RSS autohospedado para gestionar y leer tus feedsDesplegar
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingDesplegar
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosDesplegar
Gitea es una plataforma de alojamiento de Git ligera y de código abiertoDesplegar
GitLab es una plataforma DevOps completa para la gestión de repositorios Git y CI/CDDesplegar
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsDesplegar
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Desplegar
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationDesplegar
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringDesplegar
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureDesplegar
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsDesplegar
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsDesplegar
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesDesplegar
Plataforma domótica de código abierto para controlar dispositivos inteligentesDesplegar
Inventory and organization system built for home usersDesplegar
Puente HomeKit para dispositivos de hogar inteligente que no son de Apple, usando pluginsDesplegar
Puerta de enlace de acceso a la infraestructura con enmascaramiento automático de datos y registros de auditoríaDesplegar
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsDesplegar
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationDesplegar
Plataforma de automatización autoalojada para la creación de agentes de monitoreoDesplegar
Generador de sitios estáticos ultrarrápido construido con GoDesplegar
Immich es una solución de gestión de fotos y videos autoalojada de alto rendimientoDesplegar
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIDesplegar
Sistema de facturación minimalista autoalojado para freelancers y equipos pequeñosDesplegar
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsDesplegar
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsDesplegar
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesDesplegar
Servidor multimedia gratuito y de código abierto para organizar y reproducir tu biblioteca multimediaDesplegar
Herramienta de gestión de solicitudes de medios para Jellyfin, Emby y Plex con flujo de trabajo de aprobaciónDesplegar
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesDesplegar
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsDesplegar
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationDesplegar
Aplicación ligera para tomar notas y listas de verificación con Markdown y tableros KanbanDesplegar
JupyterLab es un entorno de desarrollo interactivo basado en la web para cuadernos y códigoDesplegar
Enrutador de notificaciones autoalojado que conecta webhooks a plataformas de mensajeríaDesplegar
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareDesplegar
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchDesplegar
Biblioteca digital autoalojada para cómics, manga y libros electrónicosDesplegar
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportDesplegar
Pasarela API nativa de la nube construida para entornos híbridos y multinubeDesplegar
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsDesplegar
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesDesplegar
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useDesplegar
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedDesplegar
Gestor y organizador automatizado de colecciones de música para Usenet y torrentsDesplegar
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatDesplegar
Servidor de base de datos relacional de código abierto y reemplazo directo de MySQLDesplegar
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsDesplegar
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsDesplegar
Base de datos vectorial de código abierto diseñada para aplicaciones de IA y búsqueda de similitudDesplegar
Asistente personal de IA con soporte de mensajería multicanalDesplegar
Base de datos NoSQL orientada a documentos con almacenamiento de documentos tipo JSONDesplegar
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeDesplegar
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceDesplegar
Navegador virtual autohospedado para navegación web colaborativa y transmisiónDesplegar
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformDesplegar
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesDesplegar
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsDesplegar
Plataforma ERP y CRM de código abierto para la gestión empresarial y el comercio electrónicoDesplegar
Ejecute modelos de lenguaje grandes localmente con una API sencilla para aplicaciones de IADesplegar
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesDesplegar
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaDesplegar
Herramienta de gestión y descubrimiento de solicitudes de medios para Plex con flujo de trabajo de aprobaciónDesplegar
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesDesplegar
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsDesplegar
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineDesplegar
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesDesplegar
PhotoPrism es una aplicación de gestión de fotos impulsada por IA para la web descentralizadaDesplegar
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsDesplegar
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferDesplegar
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeDesplegar
Servidor multimedia popular para streaming de películas, series de televisión, música y fotosDesplegar
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileDesplegar
PostgreSQL es un potente sistema de base de datos objeto-relacional de código abiertoDesplegar
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationDesplegar
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesDesplegar
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseDesplegar
Administrador de indexadores centralizado para la integración de Usenet y rastreadores de torrentsDesplegar
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationDesplegar
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingDesplegar
Gestor y organizador automatizado de colecciones de películas para Usenet y torrentsDesplegar
Sistema moderno de gestión documental con OCR avanzado para archivos con capacidad de búsquedaDesplegar
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCDesplegar
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesDesplegar
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportDesplegar
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessDesplegar
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesDesplegar
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineDesplegar
Sim Studio es una plataforma de código abierto para construir y desplegar flujos de trabajo de agentes de IADesplegar
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionDesplegar
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentDesplegar
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropDesplegar
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationDesplegar
Gestor y organizador automatizado de colecciones de series de televisión para Usenet y torrentsDesplegar
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageDesplegar
Aplicación de seguimiento del rendimiento de internet auto alojada con pruebas de velocidad automatizadasDesplegar
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolDesplegar
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingDesplegar
Plataforma moderna de gestión de traducciones autoalojada para equipos y desarrolladoresDesplegar
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryDesplegar
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingDesplegar
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsDesplegar
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessDesplegar
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsDesplegar
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolDesplegar
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenDesplegar
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationDesplegar
Visual Studio Code Server
Ejecuta Visual Studio Code en tu navegador en cualquier lugarDesplegar
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesDesplegar
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsDesplegar
Servicio autohospedado para guardar y organizar artículos web y leerlos después.Desplegar
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsDesplegar
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsDesplegar
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchDesplegar
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceDesplegar
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresDesplegar
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityDesplegar
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingDesplegar
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineDesplegar
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationDesplegar
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsDesplegar
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardDesplegar
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversDesplegar
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationDesplegar
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSDesplegar
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesDesplegar
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesDesplegar
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessDesplegar
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchDesplegar
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FADesplegar