Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileDeploy
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingDeploy
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingDeploy
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsDeploy
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsDeploy
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIDeploy
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersDeploy
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesDeploy
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerDeploy
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsDeploy
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingDeploy
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesDeploy
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsDeploy
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaDeploy
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportDeploy
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityDeploy
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringDeploy
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthDeploy
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerDeploy
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrDeploy
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsDeploy
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsDeploy
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementDeploy
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkDeploy
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerDeploy
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrDeploy
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationDeploy
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningDeploy
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesDeploy
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringDeploy
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformDeploy
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsDeploy
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook libraryDeploy
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresDeploy
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsDeploy
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsDeploy
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementDeploy
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationDeploy
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchDeploy
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityDeploy
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportDeploy
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationDeploy
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsDeploy
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsDeploy
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingDeploy
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsDeploy
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputDeploy
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceDeploy
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsDeploy
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsDeploy
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportDeploy
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeployDeploy
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appDeploy
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesDeploy
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerDeploy
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingDeploy
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesDeploy
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesDeploy
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesDeploy
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesDeploy
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsDeploy
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosDeploy
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesDeploy
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataDeploy
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeDeploy
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsDeploy
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksDeploy
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversDeploy
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsDeploy
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneDeploy
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingDeploy
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionDeploy
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesDeploy
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLDeploy
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyDeploy
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsDeploy
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingDeploy
Personal and family expense tracking applicationDeploy
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologyDeploy
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceDeploy
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingDeploy
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesDeploy
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchDeploy
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationDeploy
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsDeploy
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresDeploy
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationDeploy
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsDeploy
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingDeploy
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosDeploy
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformDeploy
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDDeploy
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsDeploy
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Deploy
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationDeploy
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringDeploy
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureDeploy
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsDeploy
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsDeploy
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesDeploy
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesDeploy
Inventory and organization system built for home usersDeploy
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using pluginsDeploy
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsDeploy
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsDeploy
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationDeploy
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsDeploy
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoDeploy
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionDeploy
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIDeploy
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsDeploy
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsDeploy
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsDeploy
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesDeploy
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media libraryDeploy
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowDeploy
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesDeploy
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsDeploy
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationDeploy
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsDeploy
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeDeploy
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsDeploy
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareDeploy
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchDeploy
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksDeploy
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportDeploy
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsDeploy
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsDeploy
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesDeploy
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useDeploy
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedDeploy
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsDeploy
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatDeploy
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementDeploy
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsDeploy
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsDeploy
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchDeploy
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportDeploy
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageDeploy
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeDeploy
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceDeploy
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingDeploy
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformDeploy
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesDeploy
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsDeploy
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceDeploy
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsDeploy
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesDeploy
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaDeploy
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowDeploy
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesDeploy
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsDeploy
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineDeploy
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesDeploy
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized webDeploy
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsDeploy
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferDeploy
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeDeploy
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photosDeploy
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileDeploy
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemDeploy
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationDeploy
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesDeploy
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseDeploy
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationDeploy
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationDeploy
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingDeploy
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsDeploy
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesDeploy
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCDeploy
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesDeploy
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportDeploy
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessDeploy
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesDeploy
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineDeploy
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsDeploy
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionDeploy
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentDeploy
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropDeploy
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationDeploy
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsDeploy
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageDeploy
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsDeploy
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolDeploy
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingDeploy
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersDeploy
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryDeploy
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingDeploy
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsDeploy
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessDeploy
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsDeploy
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolDeploy
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenDeploy
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationDeploy
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereDeploy
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesDeploy
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsDeploy
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesDeploy
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsDeploy
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsDeploy
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchDeploy
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceDeploy
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresDeploy
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityDeploy
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingDeploy
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineDeploy
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationDeploy
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsDeploy
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardDeploy
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversDeploy
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationDeploy
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSDeploy
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesDeploy
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesDeploy
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessDeploy
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchDeploy
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FADeploy