Gestore di codici di autenticazione a due fattori auto-ospitato per web e mobileDistribuire
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingDistribuire
App di finanza personale incentrata sulla privacy con budgeting a busteDistribuire
Interfaccia completa per la gestione di database che supporta oltre 11 sistemi di databaseDistribuire
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsDistribuire
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIDistribuire
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersDistribuire
Interfaccia web per scaricare video da YouTube e altri sitiDistribuire
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerDistribuire
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsDistribuire
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingDistribuire
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesDistribuire
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsDistribuire
Soluzione di archiviazione internet auto-ospitata per conservare pagine web e mediaDistribuire
Server di audiolibri e podcast auto-ospitato con supporto multi-utenteDistribuire
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityDistribuire
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringDistribuire
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthDistribuire
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerDistribuire
Gestione automatizzata dei sottotitoli e assistente per il download per Sonarr e RadarrDistribuire
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsDistribuire
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsDistribuire
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementDistribuire
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkDistribuire
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerDistribuire
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrDistribuire
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationDistribuire
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningDistribuire
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesDistribuire
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringDistribuire
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformDistribuire
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsDistribuire
Calibre-Web è un'applicazione web per sfogliare, leggere e gestire la tua libreria di ebookDistribuire
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresDistribuire
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsDistribuire
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsDistribuire
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementDistribuire
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationDistribuire
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchDistribuire
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityDistribuire
Assistente AI personale con supporto di messaggistica multicanaleDistribuire
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationDistribuire
Daemon di Cloudflare Tunnel per un accesso remoto sicuro senza aprire porteDistribuire
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsDistribuire
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingDistribuire
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsDistribuire
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputDistribuire
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceDistribuire
Strumento basato sul web per operazioni di crittografia, codifica, compressione e analisi dei datiDistribuire
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsDistribuire
Client BitTorrent leggero con interfaccia web e supporto pluginDistribuire
Il database chiave-valore di Denoland per Deno DeployDistribuire
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appDistribuire
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesDistribuire
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerDistribuire
Piattaforma wiki e di documentazione collaborativa con modifica in tempo realeDistribuire
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesDistribuire
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesDistribuire
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesDistribuire
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesDistribuire
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsDistribuire
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosDistribuire
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesDistribuire
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataDistribuire
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeDistribuire
Servizio DNS dinamico gratuito per mappare gli indirizzi IP ai dominiDistribuire
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksDistribuire
Soluzione di backup crittografata con supporto per cloud storage e server remotiDistribuire
Sistema di prenotazione appuntamenti gratuito per aziende e professionistiDistribuire
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneDistribuire
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingDistribuire
Server multimediale personale con streaming automatico e conversione del dispositivoDistribuire
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesDistribuire
Sistema per il controllo di microcontrollori ESP8266/ESP32 con YAMLDistribuire
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyDistribuire
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsDistribuire
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingDistribuire
Applicazione per il monitoraggio delle spese personali e familiariDistribuire
Condivisione file peer-to-peer decentralizzata utilizzando la tecnologia IPFSDistribuire
Semplice server VPN WireGuard con interfaccia di gestione webDistribuire
Server proxy per aggirare la protezione Cloudflare per il web scrapingDistribuire
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesDistribuire
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchDistribuire
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationDistribuire
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsDistribuire
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresDistribuire
Strumento di diagrammazione isometrica basato su browser per la visualizzazione dell'infrastrutturaDistribuire
Aggregatore di feed RSS auto-ospitato per gestire e leggere i tuoi feedDistribuire
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingDistribuire
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosDistribuire
Gitea è una piattaforma di hosting Git leggera e open sourceDistribuire
GitLab è una piattaforma DevOps completa per la gestione dei repository Git e CI/CDDistribuire
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsDistribuire
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Distribuire
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationDistribuire
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringDistribuire
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureDistribuire
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsDistribuire
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsDistribuire
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesDistribuire
Piattaforma di domotica open source per il controllo di dispositivi smartDistribuire
Inventory and organization system built for home usersDistribuire
Bridge HomeKit per dispositivi smart home non-Apple tramite pluginDistribuire
Gateway di accesso all'infrastruttura con mascheramento automatico dei dati e audit trailDistribuire
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsDistribuire
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationDistribuire
Piattaforma di automazione auto-ospitata per la creazione di agenti di monitoraggioDistribuire
Generatore di siti statici velocissimo, realizzato con GoDistribuire
Immich è una soluzione auto-ospitata ad alte prestazioni per la gestione di foto e videoDistribuire
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIDistribuire
Sistema di fatturazione minimalista auto-ospitato per freelance e piccoli teamDistribuire
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsDistribuire
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsDistribuire
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesDistribuire
Server multimediale gratuito e open source per organizzare e trasmettere in streaming la tua libreria multimedialeDistribuire
Strumento di gestione delle richieste multimediali per Jellyfin, Emby e Plex con flusso di lavoro di approvazioneDistribuire
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesDistribuire
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsDistribuire
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationDistribuire
App leggera per appunti e liste di controllo con Markdown e bacheche Kanban.Distribuire
JupyterLab è un ambiente di sviluppo interattivo basato sul web per notebook e codiceDistribuire
Router di notifiche self-hosted che collega webhook a piattaforme di messaggisticaDistribuire
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareDistribuire
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchDistribuire
Biblioteca digitale auto-ospitata per fumetti, manga ed ebookDistribuire
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportDistribuire
API gateway cloud-native costruito per ambienti ibridi e multi-cloud.Distribuire
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsDistribuire
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesDistribuire
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useDistribuire
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedDistribuire
Gestore e organizzatore automatizzato di raccolte musicali per Usenet e torrentDistribuire
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatDistribuire
Server di database relazionale open source e sostituto drop-in di MySQLDistribuire
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsDistribuire
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsDistribuire
Database vettoriale open source costruito per applicazioni AI e ricerca di similaritàDistribuire
Assistente AI personale con supporto alla messaggistica multicanaleDistribuire
Database NoSQL orientato ai documenti con archiviazione di documenti simile a JSONDistribuire
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeDistribuire
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceDistribuire
Browser virtuale auto-ospitato per la navigazione web collaborativa e lo streamingDistribuire
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformDistribuire
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesDistribuire
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsDistribuire
Piattaforma open-source ERP e CRM per la gestione aziendale e l'e-commerceDistribuire
Esegui modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni localmente con una semplice API per applicazioni AIDistribuire
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesDistribuire
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaDistribuire
Strumento di gestione e scoperta delle richieste multimediali per Plex con flusso di lavoro di approvazioneDistribuire
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesDistribuire
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsDistribuire
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineDistribuire
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesDistribuire
PhotoPrism è un'applicazione per la gestione delle foto basata su AI per il web decentralizzatoDistribuire
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsDistribuire
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferDistribuire
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeDistribuire
Server multimediale popolare per lo streaming di film, serie TV, musica e fotoDistribuire
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileDistribuire
PostgreSQL è un potente sistema di database object-relazionale open sourceDistribuire
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationDistribuire
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesDistribuire
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseDistribuire
Gestore centralizzato di indicizzatori per l'integrazione di Usenet e tracker torrentDistribuire
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationDistribuire
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingDistribuire
Gestore e organizzatore automatico di collezioni di film per Usenet e torrentDistribuire
Sistema di gestione documentale moderno con OCR avanzato per archivi ricercabiliDistribuire
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCDistribuire
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesDistribuire
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportDistribuire
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessDistribuire
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesDistribuire
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineDistribuire
Sim Studio è una piattaforma open-source per creare e distribuire flussi di lavoro di agenti AIDistribuire
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionDistribuire
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentDistribuire
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropDistribuire
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationDistribuire
Gestore e organizzatore automatizzato di collezioni di serie TV per Usenet e torrentDistribuire
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageDistribuire
Applicazione self-hosted per il monitoraggio delle prestazioni di internet con test di velocità automatizzatiDistribuire
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolDistribuire
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingDistribuire
Piattaforma moderna di gestione delle traduzioni auto-ospitata per team e sviluppatoriDistribuire
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryDistribuire
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingDistribuire
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsDistribuire
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessDistribuire
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsDistribuire
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolDistribuire
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenDistribuire
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationDistribuire
Visual Studio Code Server
Esegui Visual Studio Code nel tuo browser ovunqueDistribuire
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesDistribuire
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsDistribuire
Servizio auto-ospitato per salvare e organizzare articoli web da leggere in seguito.Distribuire
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsDistribuire
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsDistribuire
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchDistribuire
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceDistribuire
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresDistribuire
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityDistribuire
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingDistribuire
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineDistribuire
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationDistribuire
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsDistribuire
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardDistribuire
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversDistribuire
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationDistribuire
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSDistribuire
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesDistribuire
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesDistribuire
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessDistribuire
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchDistribuire
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FADistribuire