מנהל קוד אימות דו-גורמי באירוח עצמי לרשת ולניידלִפְרוֹס
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingלִפְרוֹס
אפליקציה לניהול כספים אישיים ממוקדת פרטיות עם תקצוב מעטפותלִפְרוֹס
ממשק לניהול מסדי נתונים עשיר בתכונות התומך ב-11+ מערכות מסדי נתוניםלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsלִפְרוֹס
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIלִפְרוֹס
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersלִפְרוֹס
ממשק אינטרנט להורדת סרטונים מיוטיוב ואתרים אחריםלִפְרוֹס
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerלִפְרוֹס
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsלִפְרוֹס
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingלִפְרוֹס
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsלִפְרוֹס
פתרון לארכוב אינטרנט באירוח עצמי לשימור דפי אינטרנט ומדיהלִפְרוֹס
שרת ספרי שמע ופודקאסטים באירוח עצמי עם תמיכה בריבוי משתמשיםלִפְרוֹס
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityלִפְרוֹס
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringלִפְרוֹס
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerלִפְרוֹס
ניהול כתוביות אוטומטי ומלווה הורדות ל-Sonarr ו-Radarrלִפְרוֹס
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsלִפְרוֹס
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsלִפְרוֹס
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementלִפְרוֹס
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkלִפְרוֹס
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerלִפְרוֹס
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarrלִפְרוֹס
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationלִפְרוֹס
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningלִפְרוֹס
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringלִפְרוֹס
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformלִפְרוֹס
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsלִפְרוֹס
Calibre-Web הוא יישום ווב לעיון, קריאה וניהול ספריית הספרים האלקטרוניים שלכם.לִפְרוֹס
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresלִפְרוֹס
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsלִפְרוֹס
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsלִפְרוֹס
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementלִפְרוֹס
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationלִפְרוֹס
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchלִפְרוֹס
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityלִפְרוֹס
מסייע AI אישי עם תמיכה בהודעות רב-ערוציתלִפְרוֹס
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationלִפְרוֹס
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon לגישה מאובטחת מרחוק מבלי לפתוח פורטיםלִפְרוֹס
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsלִפְרוֹס
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsלִפְרוֹס
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputלִפְרוֹס
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceלִפְרוֹס
כלי מבוסס ווב להצפנה, קידוד, דחיסה ופעולות ניתוח נתוניםלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsלִפְרוֹס
לקוח BitTorrent קל משקל עם ממשק ווב ותמיכה בתוספיםלִפְרוֹס
מאגר הנתונים מפתח-ערך של Denoland עבור Deno Deployלִפְרוֹס
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appלִפְרוֹס
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesלִפְרוֹס
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerלִפְרוֹס
פלטפורמת ויקי ותיעוד שיתופית עם עריכה בזמן אמתלִפְרוֹס
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesלִפְרוֹס
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsלִפְרוֹס
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosלִפְרוֹס
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesלִפְרוֹס
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataלִפְרוֹס
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeלִפְרוֹס
שירות DNS דינמי חינם למיפוי כתובות IP לדומייניםלִפְרוֹס
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksלִפְרוֹס
פתרון גיבוי מוצפן תומך באחסון בענן ושרתים מרוחקיםלִפְרוֹס
מערכת לתיאום פגישות חינם לעסקים ואנשי מקצועלִפְרוֹס
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Luceneלִפְרוֹס
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingלִפְרוֹס
שרת מדיה אישי עם סטרימינג אוטומטי והמרת מכשירים אוטומטיתלִפְרוֹס
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesלִפְרוֹס
מערכת לשליטה במיקרו-בקרים ESP8266/ESP32 באמצעות YAMLלִפְרוֹס
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyלִפְרוֹס
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsלִפְרוֹס
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingלִפְרוֹס
אפליקציה למעקב הוצאות אישיות ומשפחתיותלִפְרוֹס
שיתוף קבצים מבוזר בשיטת peer-to-peer באמצעות טכנולוגיית IPFSלִפְרוֹס
שרת WireGuard VPN פשוט עם ממשק ניהול וובלִפְרוֹס
שרת פרוקסי לעקיפת הגנת Cloudflare לגירוד נתונים מהאינטרנטלִפְרוֹס
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesלִפְרוֹס
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationלִפְרוֹס
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresלִפְרוֹס
כלי לשרטוט דיאגרמות איזומטריות מבוסס דפדפן להדמיית תשתיותלִפְרוֹס
צובר פידים RSS באחסון עצמי לניהול וקריאת הפידים שלכםלִפְרוֹס
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingלִפְרוֹס
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosלִפְרוֹס
Gitea היא פלטפורמת אירוח Git קל משקל, בקוד פתוחלִפְרוֹס
GitLab היא פלטפורמת DevOps מלאה לניהול מאגרי Git ו-CI/CDלִפְרוֹס
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsלִפְרוֹס
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.לִפְרוֹס
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationלִפְרוֹס
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringלִפְרוֹס
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureלִפְרוֹס
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsלִפְרוֹס
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsלִפְרוֹס
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesלִפְרוֹס
פלטפורמת אוטומציה ביתית בקוד פתוח לשליטה במכשירים חכמיםלִפְרוֹס
Inventory and organization system built for home usersלִפְרוֹס
גשר HomeKit למכשירי בית חכם שאינם של Apple באמצעות תוספיםלִפְרוֹס
שער גישה לתשתית עם מיסוך נתונים אוטומטי ועקבות ביקורתלִפְרוֹס
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationלִפְרוֹס
פלטפורמת אוטומציה מתארחת עצמית לבניית סוכני ניטורלִפְרוֹס
מחולל אתרים סטטיים מהיר בזק שנבנה עם Goלִפְרוֹס
Immich הוא פתרון ניהול תמונות וסרטונים באירוח עצמי בעל ביצועים גבוהיםלִפְרוֹס
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIלִפְרוֹס
מערכת חשבוניות מינימליסטית באירוח עצמי לפרילנסרים ולצוותים קטניםלִפְרוֹס
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsלִפְרוֹס
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsלִפְרוֹס
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesלִפְרוֹס
שרת מדיה חינמי ובקוד פתוח לארגון והזרמת ספריית המדיה שלכםלִפְרוֹס
כלי לניהול בקשות מדיה עבור Jellyfin, Emby, ו-Plex עם תהליך אישורלִפְרוֹס
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationלִפְרוֹס
אפליקציית רישום הערות ורשימות קלה משקל עם Markdown ולוחות Kanbanלִפְרוֹס
JupyterLab היא סביבת פיתוח אינטראקטיבית מבוססת אינטרנט עבור מחברות וקודלִפְרוֹס
נתב התראות באירוח עצמי המחבר וויhooks לפלטפורמות הודעותלִפְרוֹס
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareלִפְרוֹס
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchלִפְרוֹס
ספרייה דיגיטלית באירוח עצמי לקומיקס, מאנגה וספרים אלקטרונייםלִפְרוֹס
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportלִפְרוֹס
שער API מבוסס ענן, שנבנה עבור סביבות היברידיות וריבוי ענניםלִפְרוֹס
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsלִפְרוֹס
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesלִפְרוֹס
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useלִפְרוֹס
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedלִפְרוֹס
מנהל ומארגן אוסף מוזיקה אוטומטי עבור Usenet וטורנטיםלִפְרוֹס
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatלִפְרוֹס
שרת מסד נתונים יחסי בקוד פתוח ותחליף תואם ל-MySQLלִפְרוֹס
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsלִפְרוֹס
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsלִפְרוֹס
מסד נתונים וקטורי בקוד פתוח שנבנה עבור יישומי AI וחיפוש דמיוןלִפְרוֹס
מסייע AI אישי עם תמיכה בהודעות רב-ערוציתלִפְרוֹס
מסד נתונים NoSQL מונחה-מסמכים עם אחסון מסמכים דמוי JSONלִפְרוֹס
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeלִפְרוֹס
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceלִפְרוֹס
דפדפן וירטואלי באירוח עצמי לגלישת אינטרנט שיתופית וסטרימינגלִפְרוֹס
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformלִפְרוֹס
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsלִפְרוֹס
פלטפורמת ERP ו-CRM בקוד פתוח לניהול עסקי ומסחר אלקטרונילִפְרוֹס
הריצו מודלי שפה גדולים באופן מקומי עם API פשוט ליישומי AIלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Javaלִפְרוֹס
ניהול בקשות מדיה וכלי גילוי ל-Plex עם תהליך אישורלִפְרוֹס
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsלִפְרוֹס
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineלִפְרוֹס
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesלִפְרוֹס
PhotoPrism הוא יישום לניהול תמונות מבוסס AI עבור הווב המבוזרלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferלִפְרוֹס
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeלִפְרוֹס
שרת מדיה פופולרי לסטרימינג של סרטים, תוכניות טלוויזיה, מוזיקה ותמונותלִפְרוֹס
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileלִפְרוֹס
PostgreSQL היא מערכת מסדי נתונים אובייקט-רלציונית עוצמתית בקוד פתוחלִפְרוֹס
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationלִפְרוֹס
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseלִפְרוֹס
מנהל אינדקסר מרכזי לשילוב עם Usenet ו-torrent trackersלִפְרוֹס
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationלִפְרוֹס
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingלִפְרוֹס
מנהל ומארגן אוטומטי של אוסף סרטים עבור Usenet ו-torrentsלִפְרוֹס
מערכת מודרנית לניהול מסמכים עם OCR מתקדם לארכיונים הניתנים לחיפושלִפְרוֹס
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCלִפְרוֹס
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesלִפְרוֹס
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportלִפְרוֹס
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessלִפְרוֹס
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineלִפְרוֹס
Sim Studio היא פלטפורמת קוד פתוח לבנייה ופריסה של תהליכי עבודה של סוכני AIלִפְרוֹס
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionלִפְרוֹס
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentלִפְרוֹס
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropלִפְרוֹס
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationלִפְרוֹס
מנהל ומארגן אוטומטי לאוספי תוכניות טלוויזיה ב-Usenet ובטורנטיםלִפְרוֹס
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageלִפְרוֹס
אפליקציית מעקב ביצועי אינטרנט באירוח עצמי עם בדיקות מהירות אוטומטיותלִפְרוֹס
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolלִפְרוֹס
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingלִפְרוֹס
פלטפורמת ניהול תרגומים מודרנית באירוח עצמי לצוותים ולמפתחיםלִפְרוֹס
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingלִפְרוֹס
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsלִפְרוֹס
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessלִפְרוֹס
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analyticsלִפְרוֹס
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolלִפְרוֹס
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwardenלִפְרוֹס
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationלִפְרוֹס
Visual Studio Code Server
הפעילו Visual Studio Code בדפדפן שלכם בכל מקוםלִפְרוֹס
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesלִפְרוֹס
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsלִפְרוֹס
שירות לקריאה מאוחרת באירוח עצמי לשמירה וארגון מאמרי אינטרנטלִפְרוֹס
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsלִפְרוֹס
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsלִפְרוֹס
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchלִפְרוֹס
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceלִפְרוֹס
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresלִפְרוֹס
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityלִפְרוֹס
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingלִפְרוֹס
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineלִפְרוֹס
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationלִפְרוֹס
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsלִפְרוֹס
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardלִפְרוֹס
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversלִפְרוֹס
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationלִפְרוֹס
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSלִפְרוֹס
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesלִפְרוֹס
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesלִפְרוֹס
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessלִפְרוֹס
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchלִפְרוֹס
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAלִפְרוֹס