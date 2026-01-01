Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileDéployer
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingDéployer
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingDéployer
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsDéployer
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsDéployer
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIDéployer
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersDéployer
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesDéployer
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerDéployer
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsDéployer
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingDéployer
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesDéployer
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsDéployer
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaDéployer
Collaborative platform for AI engineers to build high-quality datasetsDéployer
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportDéployer
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityDéployer
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringDéployer
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthDéployer
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerDéployer
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrDéployer
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsDéployer
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsDéployer
Lightweight monitoring agent for Beszel server monitoring systemDéployer
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementDéployer
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkDéployer
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerDéployer
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrDéployer
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationDéployer
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningDéployer
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesDéployer
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringDéployer
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformDéployer
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsDéployer
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook libraryDéployer
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresDéployer
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsDéployer
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsDéployer
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementDéployer
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationDéployer
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchDéployer
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityDéployer
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationDéployer
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsDéployer
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsDéployer
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingDéployer
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsDéployer
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputDéployer
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceDéployer
Secure, encrypted note and file sharing service inspired by PrivNoteDéployer
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsDéployer
A self-hostable personal dashboard with widgets, themes and status-checkingDéployer
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsDéployer
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportDéployer
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeployDéployer
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appDéployer
Docker Image Update Notifier to receive notifications when images are updatedDéployer
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesDéployer
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerDéployer
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingDéployer
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesDéployer
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesDéployer
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesDéployer
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesDéployer
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsDéployer
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosDéployer
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesDéployer
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataDéployer
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeDéployer
Free self-hosted Drizzle Studio on steroids for database managementDéployer
Open-source CMS for building and managing dynamic websitesDéployer
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsDéployer
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksDéployer
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversDéployer
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsDéployer
Lightweight MQTT broker for IoT and messaging applicationsDéployer
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneDéployer
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingDéployer
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionDéployer
Statistics and analytics tool for Emby and Jellyfin media serversDéployer
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesDéployer
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLDéployer
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyDéployer
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsDéployer
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingDéployer
Personal and family expense tracking applicationDéployer
Open-source vulnerability management platform for security teamsDéployer
Open-source feedback platform for collecting and managing user feedbackDéployer
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologyDéployer
Automated media file processor that reduces file sizes up to 90%Déployer
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceDéployer
Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible through web interfaceDéployer
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingDéployer
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesDéployer
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchDéployer
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationDéployer
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsDéployer
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresDéployer
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationDéployer
Lightweight open-source help desk and shared inbox systemDéployer
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsDéployer
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingDéployer
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosDéployer
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformDéployer
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDDéployer
Self-hosted dashboard that puts all your feeds in one placeDéployer
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsDéployer
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Déployer
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationDéployer
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringDéployer
Open-source feature flagging and A/B testing platformDéployer
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureDéployer
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsDéployer
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsDéployer
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesDéployer
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesDéployer
Inventory and organization system built for home usersDéployer
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using pluginsDéployer
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsDéployer
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsDéployer
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationDéployer
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsDéployer
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoDéployer
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionDéployer
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIDéployer
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsDéployer
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsDéployer
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsDéployer
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesDéployer
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media libraryDéployer
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowDéployer
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesDéployer
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsDéployer
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationDéployer
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsDéployer
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeDéployer
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsDéployer
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareDéployer
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchDéployer
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksDéployer
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportDéployer
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsDéployer
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsDéployer
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesDéployer
Open-source project management system designed for non-project managersDéployer
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useDéployer
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedDéployer
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsDéployer
Linkwarden is a self-hosted bookmark manager with full-page archivingDéployer
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatDéployer
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementDéployer
Leading open-source web analytics platform with complete data ownership and privacyDéployer
Open-source team collaboration platform with messaging, file sharing, and integrationsDéployer
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsDéployer
Mealie is a self-hosted recipe manager with meal planning and shopping listsDéployer
Lightning-fast search engine for modern applicationsDéployer
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsDéployer
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchDéployer
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageDéployer
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeDéployer
Open-source learning management system trusted by over 489 million users worldwideDéployer
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceDéployer
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingDéployer
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformDéployer
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesDéployer
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsDéployer
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceDéployer
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsDéployer
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesDéployer
Assistant IA personnel avec support de messagerie multicanal (anciennement Moltbot/Clawdbot)Déployer
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaDéployer
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowDéployer
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesDéployer
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsDéployer
Open-source billing and subscription management platform for hosting companiesDéployer
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineDéployer
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesDéployer
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized webDéployer
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsDéployer
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferDéployer
Open-source project management tool for issue tracking and sprintsDéployer
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeDéployer
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photosDéployer
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileDéployer
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemDéployer
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationDéployer
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesDéployer
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseDéployer
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationDéployer
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationDéployer
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingDéployer
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsDéployer
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesDéployer
Flexible project management and issue tracking platform used by thousands of organizationsDéployer
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCDéployer
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesDéployer
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportDéployer
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessDéployer
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesDéployer
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineDéployer
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsDéployer
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionDéployer
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentDéployer
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropDéployer
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationDéployer
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsDéployer
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageDéployer
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsDéployer
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolDéployer
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingDéployer
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersDéployer
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryDéployer
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingDéployer
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsDéployer
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessDéployer
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsDéployer
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolDéployer
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenDéployer
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationDéployer
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereDéployer
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesDéployer
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsDéployer
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesDéployer
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsDéployer
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsDéployer
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchDéployer
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceDéployer
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresDéployer
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityDéployer
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingDéployer
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineDéployer
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationDéployer
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsDéployer
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardDéployer
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversDéployer
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationDéployer
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSDéployer
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesDéployer
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesDéployer
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessDéployer
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchDéployer
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FADéployer