Zelfgehoste tweefactorauthenticatiecodemanager voor web en mobielAanwenden
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingAanwenden
Privacygerichte app voor persoonlijke financiën met envelopbudgetteringAanwenden
Volwaardige databasebeheerinterface die 11+ databasesystemen ondersteuntAanwenden
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsAanwenden
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIAanwenden
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersAanwenden
Webinterface voor het downloaden van video's van YouTube en andere sitesAanwenden
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerAanwenden
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsAanwenden
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingAanwenden
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesAanwenden
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsAanwenden
Zelf-gehoste internetarchiveringsoplossing voor het bewaren van webpagina's en mediaAanwenden
Zelfgehoste luisterboek- en podcastserver met ondersteuning voor meerdere gebruikersAanwenden
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityAanwenden
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringAanwenden
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthAanwenden
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerAanwenden
Geautomatiseerd ondertitelbeheer en downloadhulp voor Sonarr en RadarrAanwenden
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsAanwenden
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsAanwenden
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementAanwenden
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkAanwenden
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerAanwenden
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrAanwenden
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationAanwenden
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningAanwenden
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesAanwenden
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringAanwenden
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformAanwenden
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsAanwenden
Calibre-Web is een webapplicatie voor het doorbladeren, lezen en beheren van je e-boekbibliotheekAanwenden
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresAanwenden
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsAanwenden
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsAanwenden
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementAanwenden
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationAanwenden
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchAanwenden
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityAanwenden
Persoonlijke AI-assistent met meerkanaals berichtenondersteuningAanwenden
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationAanwenden
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon voor veilige toegang op afstand zonder poorten te openenAanwenden
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsAanwenden
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingAanwenden
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsAanwenden
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputAanwenden
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceAanwenden
Webgebaseerde tool voor encryptie, codering, compressie en data-analysebewerkingenAanwenden
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsAanwenden
Lichtgewicht BitTorrent-client met webinterface en plug-inondersteuningAanwenden
De Denoland sleutel-waardedatabase voor Deno DeployAanwenden
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appAanwenden
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesAanwenden
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerAanwenden
Samenwerkend wiki- en documentatieplatform met realtime bewerkenAanwenden
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesAanwenden
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesAanwenden
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesAanwenden
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesAanwenden
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsAanwenden
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosAanwenden
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesAanwenden
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataAanwenden
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeAanwenden
Gratis dynamische DNS-dienst voor het koppelen van IP-adressen aan domeinenAanwenden
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksAanwenden
Versleutelde back-upoplossing die cloudopslag en externe servers ondersteuntAanwenden
Gratis afsprakenplanningssysteem voor bedrijven en professionalsAanwenden
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneAanwenden
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingAanwenden
Persoonlijke mediaserver met automatische streaming en apparaatconversieAanwenden
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesAanwenden
Systeem voor het aansturen van ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers met YAMLAanwenden
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyAanwenden
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsAanwenden
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingAanwenden
Persoonlijke en gezinsuitgavenregistratie-appAanwenden
Gedecentraliseerde peer-to-peer bestandsdeling via IPFS-technologieAanwenden
Eenvoudige WireGuard VPN-server met webbeheerinterfaceAanwenden
Proxyserver om Cloudflare-beveiliging te omzeilen voor webscrapingAanwenden
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesAanwenden
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchAanwenden
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationAanwenden
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsAanwenden
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresAanwenden
Browsergebaseerde isometrische diagramtool voor infrastructuurvisualisatieAanwenden
Zelfgehoste RSS-feedaggregator voor het beheren en lezen van jouw feedsAanwenden
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingAanwenden
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosAanwenden
Gitea is een lichtgewicht, open source Git-hostingplatformAanwenden
GitLab is een compleet DevOps-platform voor Git-repositorybeheer en CI/CDAanwenden
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsAanwenden
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Aanwenden
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationAanwenden
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringAanwenden
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureAanwenden
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsAanwenden
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsAanwenden
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesAanwenden
Open source domoticaplatform voor het aansturen van slimme apparatenAanwenden
Inventory and organization system built for home usersAanwenden
HomeKit-brug voor niet-Apple smarthome-apparaten via pluginsAanwenden
Infrastructuurtoegangspoort met automatische datamasking en audit trailsAanwenden
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsAanwenden
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationAanwenden
Zelfgehost automatiseringsplatform voor het bouwen van monitoringagentsAanwenden
Bliksemsnelle statische sitegenerator gebouwd met GoAanwenden
Immich is een krachtige zelf-gehoste foto- en videobeheeroplossingAanwenden
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIAanwenden
Minimalistisch zelfgehost facturatiesysteem voor freelancers en kleine teamsAanwenden
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsAanwenden
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsAanwenden
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesAanwenden
Gratis en open-source mediaserver voor het organiseren en streamen van je mediabibliotheekAanwenden
Mediaverzoekbeheertool voor Jellyfin, Emby en Plex met goedkeuringsworkflowAanwenden
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesAanwenden
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsAanwenden
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationAanwenden
Lichtgewicht notitie- en checklist-app met Markdown en Kanban-bordenAanwenden
JupyterLab is een webgebaseerde interactieve ontwikkelomgeving voor notebooks en codeAanwenden
Zelf-gehoste notificatierouter die webhooks verbindt met berichtenplatformsAanwenden
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareAanwenden
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchAanwenden
Zelfgehoste digitale bibliotheek voor strips, manga en e-boekenAanwenden
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportAanwenden
Cloud-native API-gateway gebouwd voor hybride en multi-cloud omgevingenAanwenden
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsAanwenden
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesAanwenden
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useAanwenden
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedAanwenden
Geautomatiseerde muziekcollectiebeheerder en organisator voor Usenet en torrentsAanwenden
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatAanwenden
Open source relationele databaseserver en MySQL drop-in vervangingAanwenden
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsAanwenden
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsAanwenden
Open-source vector database gebouwd voor AI-applicaties en gelijkeniszoekfunctieAanwenden
Persoonlijke AI-assistent met meerkanaals berichtenondersteuningAanwenden
Documentgeoriënteerde NoSQL-database met JSON-achtige documentopslagAanwenden
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeAanwenden
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceAanwenden
Zelfgehoste virtuele browser voor gezamenlijk webbrowsen en streamenAanwenden
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformAanwenden
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesAanwenden
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsAanwenden
Open-source ERP- en CRM-platform voor bedrijfsbeheer en e-commerceAanwenden
Draai grote taalmodellen lokaal met een eenvoudige API voor AI-toepassingenAanwenden
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesAanwenden
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaAanwenden
Aanvragenbeheer en ontdekkingstool voor Plex, met goedkeuringsworkflowAanwenden
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesAanwenden
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsAanwenden
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineAanwenden
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesAanwenden
PhotoPrism is een door AI aangedreven fotobeheerapplicatie voor het gedecentraliseerde webAanwenden
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsAanwenden
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferAanwenden
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeAanwenden
Populaire mediaserver voor het streamen van films, tv-series, muziek en foto'sAanwenden
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileAanwenden
PostgreSQL is een krachtig, open source objectrelationeel databasesysteemAanwenden
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationAanwenden
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesAanwenden
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseAanwenden
Gecentraliseerde indexerbeheerder voor de integratie van Usenet en torrenttrackersAanwenden
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationAanwenden
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingAanwenden
Geautomatiseerde filmcollectiebeheerder en -organisator voor Usenet en torrentsAanwenden
Modern documentbeheersysteem met geavanceerde OCR voor doorzoekbare archievenAanwenden
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCAanwenden
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesAanwenden
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportAanwenden
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessAanwenden
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesAanwenden
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineAanwenden
Sim Studio is een open-source platform om AI-agentworkflows te bouwen en te implementeren.Aanwenden
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionAanwenden
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentAanwenden
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropAanwenden
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationAanwenden
Geautomatiseerde tv-seriecollectiebeheerder en -organisator voor Usenet en torrentsAanwenden
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageAanwenden
Self-hosted applicatie voor het volgen van internetprestaties met geautomatiseerde snelheidstestsAanwenden
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolAanwenden
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingAanwenden
Modern zelf-gehost vertaalbeheerplatform voor teams en ontwikkelaarsAanwenden
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryAanwenden
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingAanwenden
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsAanwenden
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessAanwenden
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsAanwenden
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolAanwenden
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenAanwenden
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationAanwenden
Visual Studio Code Server
Draai Visual Studio Code overal in je browserAanwenden
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesAanwenden
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsAanwenden
Zelf-gehoste lees-het-later-dienst voor het opslaan en organiseren van webartikelenAanwenden
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsAanwenden
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsAanwenden
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchAanwenden
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceAanwenden
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresAanwenden
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityAanwenden
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingAanwenden
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineAanwenden
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationAanwenden
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsAanwenden
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardAanwenden
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversAanwenden
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationAanwenden
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSAanwenden
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesAanwenden
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesAanwenden
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessAanwenden
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchAanwenden
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAAanwenden