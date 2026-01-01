Beszel Agent

Beszel Agent

Lightweight monitoring agent for Beszel server monitoring system

Kies een VPS-plan om Beszel Agent te implementeren

KVM 2
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
8 TB bandbreedte
€  6,99 /mnd

Wordt verlengd voor €12,99/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!

Over Beszel Agent

Beszel Agent is a lightweight, efficient monitoring agent designed to work with the Beszel monitoring platform. It provides comprehensive server and container monitoring capabilities while maintaining minimal resource overhead. The agent continuously collects system metrics and sends them to your central Beszel hub for aggregation, visualization, and alerting.

Common Use Cases

DevOps teams use Beszel Agent to monitor server health across their infrastructure, tracking resource usage and performance metrics in real-time. System administrators deploy it to gain visibility into container resource consumption and system performance across multiple servers. Development teams leverage it to monitor application containers in staging and production environments. Small businesses utilize it as a lightweight alternative to complex monitoring solutions for their VPS infrastructure.

Key Features

  • Real-time monitoring of CPU, memory, disk, and network usage
  • Docker container metrics collection and monitoring
  • Lightweight design with minimal resource consumption
  • Secure communication with central Beszel hub using token authentication
  • Unix socket communication for efficient local data collection
  • Automatic service discovery for Docker containers
  • Support for custom metrics and thresholds
  • Resilient operation with automatic reconnection
  • Compatible with various Linux distributions
  • Easy integration with existing Beszel monitoring infrastructure

Why deploy Beszel Agent on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Beszel Agent on Hostinger VPS provides comprehensive monitoring capabilities for your server infrastructure. The VPS environment ensures the agent has direct access to system metrics and Docker socket for container monitoring. With dedicated resources, the agent can reliably collect and transmit metrics without impacting application performance. The persistent storage ensures monitoring data continuity across restarts, while the VPS's network capabilities enable secure communication with your Beszel hub instance.

