Rakenduse juurutamine ühe klõpsuga

Käivitage ja hallake oma rakendusi vaevata.
2FAuth

2FAuth

Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobile

Ackee

Ackee

Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgeting

Adminer

Adminer

Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systems

AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

AFFiNE

AFFiNE

All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI

Akaunting

Akaunting

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers

AllTube

AllTube

Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites

Ampache

Ampache

Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager

AnonUpload

AnonUpload

AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements

Apache Answer

Apache Answer

Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building

Apprise API

Apprise API

Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services

Appsmith

Appsmith

Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications

ArchiveBox

ArchiveBox

Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and media

Audiobookshelf

Audiobookshelf

Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user support

Authentik

Authentik

Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility

autobrr

autobrr

Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring

Baby Buddy

Baby Buddy

Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health

Bar Assistant

Bar Assistant

Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker

Bazarr

Bazarr

Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and Radarr

BentoPDF

BentoPDF

Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs

Beszel

Beszel

Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts

Blinko

Blinko

AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management

Bluesky PDS

Bluesky PDS

Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network

BookLore

BookLore

Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader

Bookshelf

Bookshelf

Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr

Browserless

Browserless

Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation

Budge

Budge

Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning

Budibase

Budibase

Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes

BugSink

BugSink

Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring

ByteChef

ByteChef

Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform

Cal.com

Cal.com

Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments

Calibre-Web

Calibre-Web

Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook library

Castopod

Castopod

Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features

Centrifugo

Centrifugo

Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications

changedetection.io

changedetection.io

Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications

Chatpad AI

Chatpad AI

Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management

Checkmate

Checkmate

Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application

Chroma

Chroma

Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search

ClassicPress

ClassicPress

WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability

Clawdbot

Clawdbot

Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support

CloudBeaver

CloudBeaver

Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration

Cloudflared

Cloudflared

Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening ports

Cockpit CMS

Cockpit CMS

Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs

CodiMD

CodiMD

Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking

ConvertX

ConvertX

Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats

Crawl4AI

Crawl4AI

Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output

Cronicle

Cronicle

Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface

CyberChef

CyberChef

Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operations

Databag

Databag

Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads

Deluge

Deluge

Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin support

DenoKV

DenoKV

The Denoland key-value database for Deno Deploy

Directus

Directus

Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app

Docker Registry

Docker Registry

Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images

Dockge

Dockge

Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager

Docmost

Docmost

Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editing

Documenso

Documenso

Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures

DocuSeal

DocuSeal

Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities

Dograh

Dograh

Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes

DokuWiki

DokuWiki

Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases

Dolibarr

Dolibarr

Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations

Domain Locker

Domain Locker

Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios

Donetick

Donetick

Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities

Downtify

Downtify

Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata

Dozzle

Dozzle

Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time

DuckDNS

DuckDNS

Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domains

DumbDo

DumbDo

DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works

Duplicati

Duplicati

Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote servers

Easy!Appointments

Easy!Appointments

Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionals

Elasticsearch

Elasticsearch

Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene

Element

Element

Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging

Emby

Emby

Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversion

Enclosed

Enclosed

Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes

ESPHome

ESPHome

System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAML

Etherpad

Etherpad

Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history

Evolution API

Evolution API

Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations

Excalidraw

Excalidraw

Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming

Expensave

Expensave

Personal and family expense tracking application

File Drop

File Drop

Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technology

Firefly

Firefly

Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interface

FlareSolverr

FlareSolverr

Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scraping

Flarum

Flarum

Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities

flatnotes

flatnotes

Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search

Flipt

Flipt

Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration

Flowise

Flowise

Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents

Forgejo

Forgejo

Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features

FossFLOW

FossFLOW

Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualization

FreshRSS

FreshRSS

Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feeds

Ghost

Ghost

Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing

Ghostfolio

Ghostfolio

Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios

Gitea

Gitea

Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platform

GitLab

GitLab

GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CD

GLPI

GLPI

Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations

Gogs

Gogs

Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.

Gotenberg

Gotenberg

Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation

Grafana

Grafana

Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring

Habitica

Habitica

Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure

Harness

Harness

End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments

Healthchecks

Healthchecks

Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts

Heimdall

Heimdall

Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services

Home Assistant

Home Assistant

Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devices

Homebox

Homebox

Inventory and organization system built for home users

Homebridge

Homebridge

HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using plugins

Hoop

Hoop

Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trails

Hoppscotch

Hoppscotch

Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams

HortusFox

HortusFox

Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization

Huginn

Huginn

Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agents

Hugo

Hugo

Lightning-fast static site generator built with Go

Immich

Immich

Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution

InfluxDB 2

InfluxDB 2

Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI

Invio

Invio

Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teams

IT Tools

IT Tools

Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals

Jackett

Jackett

Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools

Jaeger

Jaeger

Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices

Jellyfin

Jellyfin

Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media library

Jellyseerr

Jellyseerr

Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflow

Jenkins

Jenkins

Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines

Joomla

Joomla

Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications

Joplin Server

Joplin Server

Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application

Jotty

Jotty

Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boards

JupyterLab

JupyterLab

JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and code

Juxtapose

Juxtapose

Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platforms

Kanboard

Kanboard

Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software

Karakeep

Karakeep

Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search

Kavita

Kavita

Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooks

Keycloak

Keycloak

Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support

Kong

Kong

Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Langflow

Langflow

Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications

LanguageTool

LanguageTool

Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages

LibreChat

LibreChat

LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use

LibreTranslate

LibreTranslate

Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted

Lidarr

Lidarr

Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrents

LiteLLM

LiteLLM

LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format

MariaDB

MariaDB

Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacement

MaxKB

MaxKB

MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents

Metabase

Metabase

Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics

Milvus

Milvus

Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity search

Moltbot

Moltbot

Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support

MongoDB 4

MongoDB 4

Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storage

Monica

Monica

Personal relationship management system for documenting your life

n8n

n8n

Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface

Neko

Neko

Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streaming

Nextcloud

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform

Nginx Proxy Manager

Nginx Proxy Manager

Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates

NocoDB

NocoDB

Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets

Odoo

Odoo

Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerce

Ollama

Ollama

Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applications

Open WebUI

Open WebUI

Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities

OpenSpeedTest

OpenSpeedTest

Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java

Overseerr

Overseerr

Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflow

Paperless-ngx

Paperless-ngx

Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives

Papermerge

Papermerge

Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFs

Perplexica

Perplexica

Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engine

Pgweb

Pgweb

Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependencies

PhotoPrism

PhotoPrism

PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized web

Pinchflat

Pinchflat

Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloads

Pingvin Share

Pingvin Share

Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransfer

Plausible Analytics

Plausible Analytics

Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative

Plex

Plex

Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photos

PocketBase

PocketBase

Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single file

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system

Postiz

Postiz

Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation

PrestaShop

PrestaShop

Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online stores

Prometheus

Prometheus

Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series database

Prowlarr

Prowlarr

Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integration

Pterodactyl

Pterodactyl

Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolation

RabbitMQ

RabbitMQ

Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messaging

Radarr

Radarr

Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrents

Readur

Readur

Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archives

Restreamer

Restreamer

Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC

RomM

RomM

Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro games

RSSHub

RSSHub

Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS support

RustDesk

RustDesk

RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote access

SearXNG

SearXNG

Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sources

Shiori

Shiori

Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offline

Sim Studio

Sim Studio

Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflows

Skyvern

Skyvern

Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer vision

Slink

Slink

Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your content

Snapdrop

Snapdrop

Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDrop

Snipe-IT

Snipe-IT

Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciation

Sonarr

Sonarr

Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrents

Spacedrive

Spacedrive

Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storage

Speedtest Tracker

Speedtest Tracker

Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed tests

Stirling PDF

Stirling PDF

Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation tool

Syncthing

Syncthing

Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncing

Traduora

Traduora

Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developers

Traefik

Traefik

Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discovery

TriliumNext Notes

TriliumNext Notes

Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scripting

TubeSync

TubeSync

Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlists

Twingate Connector

Twingate Connector

Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource access

Umami Analytics

Umami Analytics

Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool

Vaultwarden

Vaultwarden

Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwarden

Vikunja

Vikunja

Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaboration

Visual Studio Code Server

Visual Studio Code Server

Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhere

Vitess

Vitess

Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databases

Wakapi

Wakapi

Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insights

Wallabag

Wallabag

Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articles

Wavelog

Wavelog

Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awards

WBO

WBO

Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetings

Weaviate

Weaviate

Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic search

Web-Check

Web-Check

OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligence

WebCord

WebCord

Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom features

WebTop

WebTop

Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivity

Wekan

Wekan

Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task tracking

Whoogle Search

Whoogle Search

Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engine

Wiki.js

Wiki.js

Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentation

Windmill

Windmill

Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflows

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuard

Wizarr

Wizarr

Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media servers

Woodpecker CI

Woodpecker CI

Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integration

WordPress

WordPress

WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMS

WPS Office

WPS Office

WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilities

Yamtrack

Yamtrack

Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and games

Yucca

Yucca

Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and business

Zen

Zen

Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text search

ZeroNote

ZeroNote

Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FA