FreeScout is a powerful, open-source help desk and shared inbox solution that provides professional customer support capabilities without the costs and limitations of commercial alternatives. Built with PHP and the Laravel framework, FreeScout offers a lightweight yet feature-rich platform that helps teams deliver exceptional customer service while maintaining complete ownership of their support infrastructure.

Common Use Cases

Customer support teams use FreeScout to manage support tickets, collaborate on responses, and maintain consistent communication with customers across multiple channels. Small businesses leverage it as a cost-effective alternative to expensive help desk software, providing professional support capabilities without recurring fees. E-commerce stores deploy FreeScout to handle order inquiries, returns, and customer feedback through a centralized inbox system. IT departments utilize it for internal ticketing, tracking technical issues, and managing service requests from employees.

Key Features

Multi-user shared inbox with collision detection

Email ticketing system with automatic threading

Customer conversation history and profiles

Saved replies and response templates

Workflow automation and custom rules

Multi-mailbox support for different departments

Real-time notifications and assignments

Tags, custom fields, and ticket categorization

Performance reports and analytics

Mobile-responsive interface

Module system for extended functionality

GDPR compliant with data export options

Why deploy FreeScout on Hostinger VPS

Deploying FreeScout on Hostinger VPS gives you a professional help desk system with zero licensing costs and complete data sovereignty. The VPS ensures your support system is always available to handle customer inquiries, with dedicated resources for consistent performance even during high ticket volumes. With MariaDB providing reliable data persistence, all your customer conversations, templates, and configurations are safely stored. The self-hosted nature means no per-agent pricing, unlimited mailboxes, and full control over your support data. This deployment is perfect for organizations wanting enterprise-level support capabilities while avoiding vendor lock-in and recurring subscription fees.