단 한 번의 클릭으로 애플리케이션을 배포하세요

애플리케이션을 간편하게 실행하고 관리하세요.
2FAuth

웹 및 모바일용 자가 호스팅 2단계 인증 코드 관리자

Ackee

Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking

Actual Budget

개인 정보 보호 중심의 봉투 예산 개인 금융 앱

Adminer

11개 이상의 데이터베이스 시스템을 지원하는 모든 기능을 갖춘 데이터베이스 관리 인터페이스

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

AFFiNE

All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI

Akaunting

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers

AllTube

YouTube 및 기타 사이트에서 동영상을 다운로드하기 위한 웹 인터페이스

Ampache

Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager

AnonUpload

AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements

Apache Answer

Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building

Apprise API

Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services

Appsmith

Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications

ArchiveBox

웹 페이지 및 미디어 보존을 위한 자체 호스팅 인터넷 아카이빙 솔루션

Audiobookshelf

다중 사용자 지원을 갖춘 자체 호스팅 오디오북 및 팟캐스트 서버

Authentik

Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility

autobrr

Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring

Baby Buddy

Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health

Bar Assistant

Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker

Bazarr

Sonarr 및 Radarr용 자동 자막 관리 및 다운로드 도우미

BentoPDF

Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs

Beszel

Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts

Blinko

AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management

Bluesky PDS

Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network

BookLore

Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader

Bookshelf

Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr

Browserless

Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation

Budge

Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning

Budibase

Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes

BugSink

Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring

ByteChef

Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform

Cal.com

Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments

Calibre-Web

Calibre-Web은 전자책 라이브러리를 검색하고, 읽고, 관리하는 웹 애플리케이션입니다.

Castopod

Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features

Centrifugo

Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications

changedetection.io

Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications

Chatpad AI

Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management

Checkmate

Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application

Chroma

Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search

ClassicPress

WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability

Clawdbot

다채널 메시징을 지원하는 개인 AI 비서

CloudBeaver

Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration

Cloudflared

포트 개방 없이 안전한 원격 액세스를 위한 Cloudflare Tunnel 데몬

Cockpit CMS

Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs

CodiMD

Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking

ConvertX

Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats

Crawl4AI

Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output

Cronicle

Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface

CyberChef

암호화, 인코딩, 압축 및 데이터 분석 작업을 위한 웹 기반 도구

Databag

Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads

Deluge

웹 인터페이스 및 플러그인 지원을 갖춘 경량 비트토렌트 클라이언트

DenoKV

Deno Deploy용 Denoland 키-값 데이터베이스

Directus

Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app

Docker Registry

Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images

Dockge

Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager

Docmost

실시간 편집이 가능한 협업 위키 및 문서화 플랫폼

Documenso

Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures

DocuSeal

Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities

Dograh

Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes

DokuWiki

Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases

Dolibarr

Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations

Domain Locker

Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios

Donetick

Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities

Downtify

Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata

Dozzle

Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time

DuckDNS

IP 주소를 도메인에 매핑하기 위한 무료 동적 DNS 서비스

DumbDo

DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works

Duplicati

클라우드 스토리지 및 원격 서버를 지원하는 암호화된 백업 솔루션

Easy!Appointments

기업 및 전문가를 위한 무료 예약 시스템

Elasticsearch

Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene

Element

Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging

Emby

자동 스트리밍 및 기기 변환 기능을 갖춘 개인 미디어 서버

Enclosed

Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes

ESPHome

YAML로 ESP8266/ESP32 마이크로컨트롤러를 제어하는 시스템

Etherpad

Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history

Evolution API

Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations

Excalidraw

Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming

Expensave

개인 및 가족 지출 추적 앱

File Drop

IPFS 기술을 이용한 분산형 P2P 파일 공유

Firefly

웹 관리 인터페이스를 갖춘 간단한 와이어가드 VPN 서버

FlareSolverr

웹 스크래핑을 위한 클라우드플레어 보호 우회 프록시 서버

Flarum

Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities

flatnotes

Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search

Flipt

Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration

Flowise

Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents

Forgejo

Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features

FossFLOW

인프라 시각화를 위한 브라우저 기반 아이소메트릭 다이어그램 도구

FreshRSS

피드를 관리하고 읽을 수 있는 자가 호스팅 RSS 피드 애그리게이터

Ghost

Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing

Ghostfolio

Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios

Gitea

Gitea는 경량 오픈 소스 Git 호스팅 플랫폼입니다.

GitLab

GitLab은 Git 저장소 관리 및 CI/CD를 위한 완벽한 DevOps 플랫폼입니다.

GLPI

Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations

Gogs

Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.

Gotenberg

Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation

Grafana

Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring

Habitica

Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure

Harness

End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments

Healthchecks

Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts

Heimdall

Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services

Home Assistant

스마트 기기 제어를 위한 오픈 소스 홈 자동화 플랫폼

Homebox

Inventory and organization system built for home users

Homebridge

플러그인을 이용한 비 Apple 스마트 홈 기기용 HomeKit 브릿지

Hoop

자동 데이터 마스킹 및 감사 추적 기능이 있는 인프라 액세스 게이트웨이

Hoppscotch

Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams

HortusFox

Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization

Huginn

모니터링 에이전트 구축용 자가 호스팅 자동화 플랫폼

Hugo

Go로 구축된 초고속 정적 사이트 생성기

Immich

Immich는 고성능 자체 호스팅 사진 및 비디오 관리 솔루션입니다.

InfluxDB 2

Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI

Invio

프리랜서 및 소규모 팀을 위한 간결한 자체 호스팅 인보이스 시스템

IT Tools

Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals

Jackett

Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools

Jaeger

Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices

Jellyfin

미디어 라이브러리를 구성하고 스트리밍하기 위한 무료 오픈소스 미디어 서버

Jellyseerr

Jellyfin, Emby, Plex를 위한 승인 워크플로를 갖춘 미디어 요청 관리 도구

Jenkins

Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines

Joomla

Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications

Joplin Server

Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application

Jotty

마크다운 및 칸반 보드를 지원하는 경량 메모 작성 및 체크리스트 앱

JupyterLab

JupyterLab은 노트북 및 코드를 위한 웹 기반 대화형 개발 환경입니다.

Juxtapose

웹훅을 메시징 플랫폼에 연결하는 자체 호스팅 알림 라우터

Kanboard

Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software

Karakeep

Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search

Kavita

만화, 웹툰, 전자책용 자가 호스팅 디지털 라이브러리

Keycloak

Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support

Kong

하이브리드 및 멀티 클라우드 환경을 위해 구축된 클라우드 네이티브 API 게이트웨이

Langflow

Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications

LanguageTool

Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages

LibreChat

LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use

LibreTranslate

Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted

Lidarr

유즈넷 및 토렌트용 자동화된 음악 컬렉션 관리 및 정리 도구

LiteLLM

LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format

MariaDB

오픈 소스 관계형 데이터베이스 서버 및 MySQL 드롭인 대체

MaxKB

MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents

Metabase

Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics

Milvus

AI 애플리케이션 및 유사성 검색을 위해 구축된 오픈소스 벡터 데이터베이스

Moltbot

다채널 메시징을 지원하는 개인 AI 비서

MongoDB 4

JSON과 유사한 문서 저장 기능을 갖춘 문서 지향 NoSQL 데이터베이스

Monica

Personal relationship management system for documenting your life

n8n

Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface

Neko

협업 웹 브라우징 및 스트리밍을 위한 자체 호스팅 가상 브라우저

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform

Nginx Proxy Manager

Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates

NocoDB

Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets

Odoo

비즈니스 관리 및 전자상거래를 위한 오픈소스 ERP 및 CRM 플랫폼

Ollama

간단한 API로 AI 애플리케이션용 대규모 언어 모델을 로컬에서 실행

Open WebUI

Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities

OpenSpeedTest

Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java

Overseerr

승인 워크플로우를 갖춘 Plex용 미디어 요청 관리 및 검색 도구

Paperless-ngx

Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives

Papermerge

Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFs

Perplexica

Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engine

Pgweb

Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependencies

PhotoPrism

PhotoPrism은 AI 기반의 탈중앙화 웹을 위한 사진 관리 애플리케이션입니다.

Pinchflat

Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloads

Pingvin Share

Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransfer

Plausible Analytics

Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative

Plex

영화, TV 프로그램, 음악, 사진 스트리밍을 위한 인기 미디어 서버

PocketBase

Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single file

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL은 강력한 오픈 소스 객체 관계형 데이터베이스 시스템입니다.

Postiz

Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation

PrestaShop

Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online stores

Prometheus

Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series database

Prowlarr

유즈넷 및 토렌트 트래커 통합을 위한 중앙 집중식 인덱서 관리자

Pterodactyl

Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolation

RabbitMQ

Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messaging

Radarr

Usenet 및 토렌트용 자동화된 영화 컬렉션 관리 및 정리 도구

Readur

검색 가능한 아카이브를 위한 고급 OCR이 적용된 현대적인 문서 관리 시스템

Restreamer

Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC

RomM

Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro games

RSSHub

Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS support

RustDesk

RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote access

SearXNG

Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sources

Shiori

Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offline

Sim Studio

Sim Studio는 AI 에이전트 워크플로우를 구축하고 배포하는 오픈 소스 플랫폼입니다.

Skyvern

Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer vision

Slink

Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your content

Snapdrop

Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDrop

Snipe-IT

Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciation

Sonarr

유즈넷 및 토렌트용 자동화된 TV 프로그램 컬렉션 관리 및 정리 도구

Spacedrive

Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storage

Speedtest Tracker

자동화된 속도 테스트를 통해 자체 호스팅 인터넷 성능을 추적하는 애플리케이션

Stirling PDF

Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation tool

Syncthing

Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncing

Traduora

팀과 개발자를 위한 현대적인 자체 호스팅 번역 관리 플랫폼

Traefik

Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discovery

TriliumNext Notes

Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scripting

TubeSync

Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlists

Twingate Connector

Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource access

Umami Analytics

Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool

Vaultwarden

Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwarden

Vikunja

Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaboration

Visual Studio Code Server

어디서든 브라우저에서 Visual Studio Code를 실행하세요

Vitess

Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databases

Wakapi

Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insights

Wallabag

웹 문서 저장 및 정리용 자체 호스팅 나중에 읽기 서비스

Wavelog

Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awards

WBO

Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetings

Weaviate

Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic search

Web-Check

OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligence

WebCord

Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom features

WebTop

Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivity

Wekan

Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task tracking

Whoogle Search

Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engine

Wiki.js

Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentation

Windmill

Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflows

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuard

Wizarr

Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media servers

Woodpecker CI

Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integration

WordPress

WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMS

WPS Office

WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilities

Yamtrack

Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and games

Yucca

Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and business

Zen

Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text search

ZeroNote

Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FA