웹 및 모바일용 자가 호스팅 2단계 인증 코드 관리자배포
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking배포
개인 정보 보호 중심의 봉투 예산 개인 금융 앱배포
11개 이상의 데이터베이스 시스템을 지원하는 모든 기능을 갖춘 데이터베이스 관리 인터페이스배포
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps배포
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI배포
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers배포
YouTube 및 기타 사이트에서 동영상을 다운로드하기 위한 웹 인터페이스배포
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager배포
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements배포
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building배포
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services배포
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications배포
웹 페이지 및 미디어 보존을 위한 자체 호스팅 인터넷 아카이빙 솔루션배포
다중 사용자 지원을 갖춘 자체 호스팅 오디오북 및 팟캐스트 서버배포
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility배포
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring배포
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health배포
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker배포
Sonarr 및 Radarr용 자동 자막 관리 및 다운로드 도우미배포
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs배포
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts배포
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management배포
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network배포
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader배포
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr배포
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation배포
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning배포
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes배포
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring배포
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform배포
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments배포
Calibre-Web은 전자책 라이브러리를 검색하고, 읽고, 관리하는 웹 애플리케이션입니다.배포
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features배포
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications배포
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications배포
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management배포
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application배포
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search배포
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability배포
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration배포
포트 개방 없이 안전한 원격 액세스를 위한 Cloudflare Tunnel 데몬배포
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs배포
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking배포
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats배포
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output배포
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface배포
암호화, 인코딩, 압축 및 데이터 분석 작업을 위한 웹 기반 도구배포
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads배포
웹 인터페이스 및 플러그인 지원을 갖춘 경량 비트토렌트 클라이언트배포
Deno Deploy용 Denoland 키-값 데이터베이스배포
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app배포
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images배포
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager배포
실시간 편집이 가능한 협업 위키 및 문서화 플랫폼배포
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures배포
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities배포
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes배포
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases배포
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations배포
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios배포
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities배포
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata배포
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time배포
IP 주소를 도메인에 매핑하기 위한 무료 동적 DNS 서비스배포
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works배포
클라우드 스토리지 및 원격 서버를 지원하는 암호화된 백업 솔루션배포
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene배포
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging배포
자동 스트리밍 및 기기 변환 기능을 갖춘 개인 미디어 서버배포
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes배포
YAML로 ESP8266/ESP32 마이크로컨트롤러를 제어하는 시스템배포
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history배포
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations배포
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming배포
IPFS 기술을 이용한 분산형 P2P 파일 공유배포
웹 관리 인터페이스를 갖춘 간단한 와이어가드 VPN 서버배포
웹 스크래핑을 위한 클라우드플레어 보호 우회 프록시 서버배포
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities배포
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search배포
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration배포
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents배포
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features배포
인프라 시각화를 위한 브라우저 기반 아이소메트릭 다이어그램 도구배포
피드를 관리하고 읽을 수 있는 자가 호스팅 RSS 피드 애그리게이터배포
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing배포
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios배포
Gitea는 경량 오픈 소스 Git 호스팅 플랫폼입니다.배포
GitLab은 Git 저장소 관리 및 CI/CD를 위한 완벽한 DevOps 플랫폼입니다.배포
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations배포
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.배포
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation배포
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring배포
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure배포
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments배포
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts배포
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services배포
스마트 기기 제어를 위한 오픈 소스 홈 자동화 플랫폼배포
Inventory and organization system built for home users배포
플러그인을 이용한 비 Apple 스마트 홈 기기용 HomeKit 브릿지배포
자동 데이터 마스킹 및 감사 추적 기능이 있는 인프라 액세스 게이트웨이배포
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams배포
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization배포
모니터링 에이전트 구축용 자가 호스팅 자동화 플랫폼배포
Immich는 고성능 자체 호스팅 사진 및 비디오 관리 솔루션입니다.배포
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI배포
프리랜서 및 소규모 팀을 위한 간결한 자체 호스팅 인보이스 시스템배포
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals배포
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools배포
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices배포
미디어 라이브러리를 구성하고 스트리밍하기 위한 무료 오픈소스 미디어 서버배포
Jellyfin, Emby, Plex를 위한 승인 워크플로를 갖춘 미디어 요청 관리 도구배포
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines배포
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications배포
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application배포
마크다운 및 칸반 보드를 지원하는 경량 메모 작성 및 체크리스트 앱배포
JupyterLab은 노트북 및 코드를 위한 웹 기반 대화형 개발 환경입니다.배포
웹훅을 메시징 플랫폼에 연결하는 자체 호스팅 알림 라우터배포
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software배포
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search배포
만화, 웹툰, 전자책용 자가 호스팅 디지털 라이브러리배포
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support배포
하이브리드 및 멀티 클라우드 환경을 위해 구축된 클라우드 네이티브 API 게이트웨이배포
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications배포
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages배포
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use배포
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted배포
유즈넷 및 토렌트용 자동화된 음악 컬렉션 관리 및 정리 도구배포
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format배포
오픈 소스 관계형 데이터베이스 서버 및 MySQL 드롭인 대체배포
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents배포
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics배포
AI 애플리케이션 및 유사성 검색을 위해 구축된 오픈소스 벡터 데이터베이스배포
JSON과 유사한 문서 저장 기능을 갖춘 문서 지향 NoSQL 데이터베이스배포
Personal relationship management system for documenting your life배포
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface배포
협업 웹 브라우징 및 스트리밍을 위한 자체 호스팅 가상 브라우저배포
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform배포
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates배포
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets배포
비즈니스 관리 및 전자상거래를 위한 오픈소스 ERP 및 CRM 플랫폼배포
간단한 API로 AI 애플리케이션용 대규모 언어 모델을 로컬에서 실행배포
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities배포
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java배포
승인 워크플로우를 갖춘 Plex용 미디어 요청 관리 및 검색 도구배포
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives배포
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFs배포
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engine배포
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependencies배포
PhotoPrism은 AI 기반의 탈중앙화 웹을 위한 사진 관리 애플리케이션입니다.배포
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloads배포
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransfer배포
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative배포
영화, TV 프로그램, 음악, 사진 스트리밍을 위한 인기 미디어 서버배포
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single file배포
PostgreSQL은 강력한 오픈 소스 객체 관계형 데이터베이스 시스템입니다.배포
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation배포
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online stores배포
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series database배포
유즈넷 및 토렌트 트래커 통합을 위한 중앙 집중식 인덱서 관리자배포
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolation배포
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messaging배포
Usenet 및 토렌트용 자동화된 영화 컬렉션 관리 및 정리 도구배포
검색 가능한 아카이브를 위한 고급 OCR이 적용된 현대적인 문서 관리 시스템배포
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC배포
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro games배포
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS support배포
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote access배포
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sources배포
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offline배포
Sim Studio는 AI 에이전트 워크플로우를 구축하고 배포하는 오픈 소스 플랫폼입니다.배포
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer vision배포
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your content배포
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDrop배포
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciation배포
유즈넷 및 토렌트용 자동화된 TV 프로그램 컬렉션 관리 및 정리 도구배포
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storage배포
자동화된 속도 테스트를 통해 자체 호스팅 인터넷 성능을 추적하는 애플리케이션배포
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation tool배포
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncing배포
팀과 개발자를 위한 현대적인 자체 호스팅 번역 관리 플랫폼배포
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discovery배포
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scripting배포
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlists배포
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource access배포
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics배포
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool배포
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwarden배포
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaboration배포
Visual Studio Code Server
어디서든 브라우저에서 Visual Studio Code를 실행하세요배포
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databases배포
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insights배포
웹 문서 저장 및 정리용 자체 호스팅 나중에 읽기 서비스배포
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awards배포
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetings배포
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic search배포
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligence배포
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom features배포
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivity배포
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task tracking배포
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engine배포
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentation배포
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflows배포
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuard배포
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media servers배포
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integration배포
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMS배포
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilities배포
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and games배포
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and business배포
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text search배포
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FA배포