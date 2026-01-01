DokuWiki

DokuWiki 소개

DokuWiki serves as an exceptional file-based wiki solution that combines simplicity with powerful functionality, making it ideal for organizations seeking reliable documentation platforms without database complexity. Designed with standards compliance and accessibility in mind, DokuWiki provides enterprise-grade wiki capabilities while maintaining the flexibility and ease of administration that comes from file-based storage, enabling easy backups, version control integration, and deployment across diverse environments.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use DokuWiki for technical documentation, API guides, and project wikis that require structured information sharing with syntax highlighting and code embedding capabilities. IT departments leverage it for system documentation, procedure manuals, and knowledge bases that need reliable access and easy maintenance without database dependencies. Educational institutions utilize it for course materials, research documentation, and collaborative learning environments that benefit from version tracking and structured content organization. Small businesses deploy it for internal documentation, policy manuals, and team knowledge sharing that requires professional presentation without complex setup requirements.

Key Features

  • File-based storage eliminating database requirements and complexity
  • WYSIWYG and markup editor with live preview capabilities
  • Comprehensive version control with diff views and rollback functionality
  • Flexible access control with user groups and page-level permissions
  • Extensive plugin ecosystem for functionality extension
  • Media manager for images, documents, and multimedia content
  • Full-text search with advanced filtering and highlighting
  • Template system with responsive themes and customization options
  • Namespace organization for structured content hierarchy
  • RSS feeds for change notifications and content updates
  • Multi-language support with localization capabilities
  • Standards-compliant HTML output with SEO-friendly URLs

Why deploy DokuWiki on Hostinger VPS

Deploying DokuWiki on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for reliable wiki performance while maintaining the simplicity advantages of file-based storage, enabling easy backups and version control integration for documentation workflows. The VPS environment offers complete control over access policies, plugin installations, and customization options while ensuring consistent availability for teams that depend on centralized documentation access. Self-hosting eliminates external dependencies and usage limitations, enables unlimited content storage and user access, and provides full control over security configurations and compliance requirements. The dedicated infrastructure supports the file I/O operations needed for large documentation repositories while ensuring reliable performance for collaborative editing and content management workflows.

