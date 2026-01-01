ClassicPress

ClassicPress 소개

ClassicPress serves as a stable, community-driven content management system that preserves the best aspects of WordPress while eliminating the complexity and performance overhead introduced by the Gutenberg block editor. Designed for users who value simplicity, performance, and backwards compatibility, ClassicPress provides a familiar CMS experience that prioritizes stability over constant feature additions. The platform maintains compatibility with thousands of existing WordPress themes and plugins while offering a more streamlined, predictable development environment.

Common Use Cases

Web developers use ClassicPress for client projects that require the familiar WordPress interface without the learning curve of Gutenberg, enabling faster development and easier client training. Business websites leverage it for content management needs that prioritize stability and performance over cutting-edge features, ensuring consistent operation and minimal maintenance overhead. Existing WordPress sites migrate to ClassicPress to maintain their current workflows while avoiding forced upgrades to Gutenberg and modern WordPress complexity. Content creators utilize it for blogs and marketing sites where the classic editor provides more direct control over content formatting and layout.

Key Features

  • Classic WordPress editor with familiar TinyMCE interface
  • Backwards compatibility with most WordPress themes and plugins
  • Enhanced security with regular updates and vulnerability patches
  • Improved performance through removal of Gutenberg overhead
  • Long-term support with stable, predictable update cycles
  • Complete WordPress API compatibility for existing integrations
  • Custom post types and fields for flexible content management
  • Multi-user support with granular role and permission management
  • SEO-friendly URLs and metadata management
  • Extensive customization through themes and child themes
  • Plugin ecosystem with thousands of compatible extensions
  • Community-driven development with transparent governance

Why deploy ClassicPress on Hostinger VPS

Deploying ClassicPress on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for optimal WordPress-compatible performance without the resource overhead of modern WordPress installations, ensuring faster page load times and better user experience. The VPS environment offers complete control over server configuration, PHP versions, and database optimization while maintaining compatibility with existing WordPress hosting requirements. Self-hosting eliminates plugin and theme restrictions common in managed WordPress hosting, enables unlimited customization and development flexibility, and provides full control over security updates and maintenance schedules. The dedicated infrastructure supports the database operations and file management needs of content-heavy websites while ensuring reliable performance for high-traffic content management scenarios.

