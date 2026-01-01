Castopod

Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요Castopod

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

Castopod 소개

Castopod serves as a complete podcast hosting and management platform that empowers podcasters with professional-grade tools while maintaining full ownership and control over their content. Designed specifically for content creators who value independence and audience engagement, Castopod combines traditional podcast hosting capabilities with modern social features and detailed analytics. The platform's open-source nature ensures transparency, customization possibilities, and freedom from vendor lock-in common with commercial podcast hosting services.

Common Use Cases

Independent podcasters use Castopod to host and distribute their shows across all major podcast platforms while maintaining direct audience relationships through integrated social features and premium content offerings. Media organizations leverage it for hosting multiple podcast series with centralized management, team collaboration, and comprehensive analytics across their entire podcast network. Educational institutions deploy it for course content delivery, lecture series, and student-generated audio content with privacy controls and institutional branding. Content creators utilize it for building sustainable podcast businesses through premium subscriptions, listener support features, and detailed audience insights that inform content strategy.

Key Features

  • Professional podcast hosting with unlimited storage and bandwidth
  • Automatic RSS feed generation and distribution to major platforms
  • Built-in podcast website with customizable themes and branding
  • Detailed analytics including download stats, listener demographics, and engagement metrics
  • Social features with ActivityPub integration for decentralized networking
  • Premium content and subscription management for monetization
  • Multi-user support with role-based permissions and collaboration tools
  • Episode transcription and chapter marker support for accessibility
  • SEO optimization tools for podcast and episode discovery
  • API access for custom integrations and third-party applications
  • Media management with automatic optimization and delivery
  • Comment system and listener interaction features

Why deploy Castopod on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Castopod on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources essential for podcast media hosting, ensuring consistent audio delivery and download performance for listeners across different geographic locations. The VPS environment offers the storage capacity and bandwidth needed for hosting high-quality audio files while maintaining complete control over content distribution and audience data. Self-hosting eliminates recurring hosting fees based on download volumes, enables unlimited podcast storage and distribution, and provides complete ownership of listener analytics and subscriber relationships. The dedicated infrastructure supports the media processing requirements for audio optimization, transcoding, and the real-time features needed for social interaction and premium content delivery.

