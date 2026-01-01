Baby Buddy

Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

Baby Buddy serves as an essential digital companion for new parents and caregivers, transforming the often overwhelming task of tracking a baby's daily activities into a streamlined, organized experience. Developed with the understanding that early childhood development patterns provide crucial insights for healthcare providers and peace of mind for parents, Baby Buddy offers comprehensive tracking capabilities that help families establish routines, identify patterns, and maintain detailed records that prove invaluable during pediatric appointments and developmental assessments.

New parents use Baby Buddy to establish and maintain consistent feeding schedules, tracking breast/bottle feeding times, amounts, and preferences to optimize nutrition and growth. Families with multiple caregivers, including grandparents, babysitters, and daycare providers, rely on it to maintain seamless communication about the baby's routine, ensuring consistency across different care environments. Parents of premature babies or those with special health needs leverage the detailed tracking capabilities to monitor medical requirements, medication schedules, and developmental milestones for healthcare provider consultations. Working parents use it to coordinate care transitions between partners and childcare providers, maintaining detailed logs that help identify patterns in sleep, feeding, and mood.

  • Comprehensive activity tracking including feeding, diaper changes, sleep, and tummy time
  • Growth monitoring with weight, height, and head circumference measurements
  • Multi-caregiver support for collaborative baby care management
  • Visual charts and reports showing patterns and trends over time
  • Timer functionality for tracking feeding duration and sleep periods
  • Medication and vitamin tracking with dosage and timing records
  • Photo timeline for documenting developmental milestones
  • Export capabilities for sharing data with healthcare providers
  • Customizable reminders and notifications for feeding and care activities
  • Mobile-responsive design for easy access from phones and tablets
  • Privacy-focused with local data storage and no external data sharing
  • Support for multiple babies in the same household

Deploying Baby Buddy on Hostinger VPS ensures complete privacy and security for your family's sensitive information while providing reliable access from multiple devices and locations. Unlike cloud-based baby tracking services that may share data with third parties, self-hosting guarantees that intimate details about your child's development, health records, and family routines remain entirely within your control. The VPS environment provides consistent availability for real-time logging by multiple caregivers, persistent storage for years of precious developmental data, and the flexibility to backup and migrate your baby's records as your family's needs evolve. This approach offers peace of mind for privacy-conscious parents while ensuring the tracking system remains accessible and reliable throughout your child's early years.

