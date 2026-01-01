AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요AdventureLog

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

AdventureLog 소개

AdventureLog is a self-hosted, open-source travel management platform designed for documenting adventures and planning trips. Created as a privacy-respecting alternative to commercial travel apps, it gives you complete control over your travel data while providing powerful features for tracking, planning, and sharing your journeys. Built with SvelteKit and TailwindCSS on the frontend, and Django with PostGIS on the backend, AdventureLog offers modern geospatial capabilities and a responsive user experience across all devices.

Common Use Cases

Casual travelers use AdventureLog to document their vacations with photos, notes, and ratings, building a personal travel journal they can look back on. Digital nomads and frequent travelers track their worldwide movements, visualize visited countries on an interactive map, and maintain detailed statistics about their travels. Vacation planners create comprehensive multi-day itineraries with flights, accommodations, activities, and checklists before departing. Families and travel groups collaborate on shared trips, coordinating plans and documenting memories together in a single platform they control.

Key Features

  • Interactive world map for visualizing and logging travel destinations
  • Comprehensive trip planning with multi-day itineraries, flights, and activities
  • Rich adventure documentation with dates, descriptions, ratings, and photo uploads
  • Travel analytics dashboard showing countries visited and exploration statistics
  • Collaborative tools for sharing adventures and coordinating trips with others
  • Location filtering and organization by visit status and categories
  • Checklists and notes for travel preparation and packing
  • Mobile-responsive design for access from any device
  • Privacy-focused with complete data ownership and self-hosting
  • Open-source under GPL 3.0 license with active community development

Why deploy AdventureLog on Hostinger VPS

Deploying AdventureLog on a Hostinger VPS provides a reliable, always-accessible platform for your travel documentation without relying on third-party services that may discontinue or change their policies. With dedicated resources, the PostGIS-powered geospatial features perform smoothly for map rendering and location queries, even with extensive travel histories and large photo libraries. Hostinger VPS offers the storage capacity needed for years of travel photos and memories, with the flexibility to scale as your adventures grow. Your travel data remains private and under your control, making it ideal for users who value data ownership while wanting professional-grade infrastructure for their personal travel platform.

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요AdventureLog

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

이 카테고리의 다른 앱들을 살펴보세요

2FAuth

2FAuth

웹 및 모바일용 자가 호스팅 2단계 인증 코드 관리자

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

개인 정보 보호 중심의 봉투 예산 개인 금융 앱

AFFiNE

AFFiNE

All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.