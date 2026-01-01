AdventureLog is a self-hosted, open-source travel management platform designed for documenting adventures and planning trips. Created as a privacy-respecting alternative to commercial travel apps, it gives you complete control over your travel data while providing powerful features for tracking, planning, and sharing your journeys. Built with SvelteKit and TailwindCSS on the frontend, and Django with PostGIS on the backend, AdventureLog offers modern geospatial capabilities and a responsive user experience across all devices.

Common Use Cases

Casual travelers use AdventureLog to document their vacations with photos, notes, and ratings, building a personal travel journal they can look back on. Digital nomads and frequent travelers track their worldwide movements, visualize visited countries on an interactive map, and maintain detailed statistics about their travels. Vacation planners create comprehensive multi-day itineraries with flights, accommodations, activities, and checklists before departing. Families and travel groups collaborate on shared trips, coordinating plans and documenting memories together in a single platform they control.

Key Features

Interactive world map for visualizing and logging travel destinations

Comprehensive trip planning with multi-day itineraries, flights, and activities

Rich adventure documentation with dates, descriptions, ratings, and photo uploads

Travel analytics dashboard showing countries visited and exploration statistics

Collaborative tools for sharing adventures and coordinating trips with others

Location filtering and organization by visit status and categories

Checklists and notes for travel preparation and packing

Mobile-responsive design for access from any device

Privacy-focused with complete data ownership and self-hosting

Open-source under GPL 3.0 license with active community development

Why deploy AdventureLog on Hostinger VPS

Deploying AdventureLog on a Hostinger VPS provides a reliable, always-accessible platform for your travel documentation without relying on third-party services that may discontinue or change their policies. With dedicated resources, the PostGIS-powered geospatial features perform smoothly for map rendering and location queries, even with extensive travel histories and large photo libraries. Hostinger VPS offers the storage capacity needed for years of travel photos and memories, with the flexibility to scale as your adventures grow. Your travel data remains private and under your control, making it ideal for users who value data ownership while wanting professional-grade infrastructure for their personal travel platform.