Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileNasadit
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingNasadit
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingNasadit
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsNasadit
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsNasadit
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AINasadit
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersNasadit
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesNasadit
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerNasadit
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsNasadit
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingNasadit
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesNasadit
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsNasadit
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaNasadit
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportNasadit
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityNasadit
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringNasadit
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthNasadit
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerNasadit
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrNasadit
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsNasadit
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsNasadit
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementNasadit
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkNasadit
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerNasadit
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrNasadit
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationNasadit
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningNasadit
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesNasadit
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringNasadit
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformNasadit
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsNasadit
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook libraryNasadit
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresNasadit
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsNasadit
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsNasadit
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementNasadit
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationNasadit
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchNasadit
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityNasadit
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportNasadit
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationNasadit
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsNasadit
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsNasadit
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingNasadit
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsNasadit
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputNasadit
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceNasadit
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsNasadit
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsNasadit
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportNasadit
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeployNasadit
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appNasadit
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesNasadit
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerNasadit
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingNasadit
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesNasadit
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesNasadit
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesNasadit
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesNasadit
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsNasadit
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosNasadit
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesNasadit
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataNasadit
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeNasadit
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsNasadit
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksNasadit
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversNasadit
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsNasadit
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneNasadit
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingNasadit
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionNasadit
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesNasadit
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLNasadit
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyNasadit
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsNasadit
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingNasadit
Personal and family expense tracking applicationNasadit
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologyNasadit
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceNasadit
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingNasadit
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesNasadit
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchNasadit
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationNasadit
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsNasadit
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresNasadit
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationNasadit
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsNasadit
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingNasadit
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosNasadit
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformNasadit
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDNasadit
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsNasadit
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Nasadit
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationNasadit
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringNasadit
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureNasadit
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsNasadit
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsNasadit
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesNasadit
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesNasadit
Inventory and organization system built for home usersNasadit
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using pluginsNasadit
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsNasadit
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsNasadit
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationNasadit
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsNasadit
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoNasadit
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionNasadit
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UINasadit
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsNasadit
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsNasadit
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsNasadit
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesNasadit
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media libraryNasadit
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowNasadit
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesNasadit
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsNasadit
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationNasadit
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsNasadit
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeNasadit
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsNasadit
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareNasadit
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchNasadit
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksNasadit
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportNasadit
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsNasadit
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsNasadit
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesNasadit
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useNasadit
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedNasadit
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsNasadit
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatNasadit
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementNasadit
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsNasadit
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsNasadit
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchNasadit
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging supportNasadit
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageNasadit
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeNasadit
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceNasadit
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingNasadit
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformNasadit
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesNasadit
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsNasadit
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceNasadit
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsNasadit
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesNasadit
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaNasadit
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowNasadit
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesNasadit
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsNasadit
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineNasadit
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesNasadit
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized webNasadit
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsNasadit
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferNasadit
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeNasadit
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photosNasadit
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileNasadit
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemNasadit
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationNasadit
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesNasadit
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseNasadit
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationNasadit
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationNasadit
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingNasadit
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsNasadit
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesNasadit
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCNasadit
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesNasadit
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportNasadit
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessNasadit
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesNasadit
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineNasadit
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsNasadit
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionNasadit
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentNasadit
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropNasadit
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationNasadit
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsNasadit
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageNasadit
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsNasadit
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolNasadit
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingNasadit
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersNasadit
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryNasadit
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingNasadit
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsNasadit
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessNasadit
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsNasadit
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolNasadit
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenNasadit
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationNasadit
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereNasadit
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesNasadit
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsNasadit
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesNasadit
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsNasadit
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsNasadit
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchNasadit
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceNasadit
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresNasadit
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityNasadit
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingNasadit
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineNasadit
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationNasadit
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsNasadit
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardNasadit
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversNasadit
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationNasadit
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSNasadit
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesNasadit
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesNasadit
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessNasadit
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchNasadit
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FANasadit