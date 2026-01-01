Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platform that helps you manage code repositories through a clean and simple web interface. It provides essential collaboration features like pull requests, issue tracking, and code reviews, making it a great self-hosted alternative to larger platforms while remaining fast and resource-efficient.

Common Use Cases

Gitea is commonly used by development teams that want a private Git server for internal projects, especially in environments where data ownership and access control are important. It’s also popular for small businesses and startups that need an easy-to-maintain alternative to GitHub or GitLab, as well as for individuals building home labs or private development environments. Many teams also use Gitea to host CI/CD integrations, mirror repositories, and manage documentation alongside their code.

Key Features

Gitea includes core Git hosting capabilities such as repository management, pull requests, and branch protections, along with built-in issue tracking and project organization tools. It supports webhooks, OAuth/SSO options, and integrations with popular CI/CD systems, enabling automated workflows for builds and deployments. Thanks to its lightweight architecture, Gitea runs smoothly on modest server resources while still offering strong access control and team collaboration features.

Why deploy Gitea on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Gitea on a Hostinger VPS gives you full control over your repositories, users, and security settings while keeping performance stable and predictable with dedicated resources. You can run Gitea with Docker or as a native service, configure custom domains and SSL for secure access, and scale storage as your repositories grow. This makes Hostinger VPS a reliable choice for hosting a private Git platform that’s easy to manage and ready for production use.