Selbstgehosteter Manager für Zwei-Faktor-Authentifizierungscodes für Web und MobilEinsetzen
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingEinsetzen
Datenschutzfreundliche persönliche Finanz-App mit UmschlagbudgetierungEinsetzen
Umfassende Datenbankverwaltungsoberfläche, die 11+ Datenbanksysteme unterstütztEinsetzen
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsEinsetzen
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIEinsetzen
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersEinsetzen
Web-Oberfläche zum Herunterladen von Videos von YouTube und anderen SeitenEinsetzen
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerEinsetzen
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsEinsetzen
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingEinsetzen
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesEinsetzen
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsEinsetzen
Selbstgehostete Internet-Archivierungslösung zur Archivierung von Webseiten und MedienEinsetzen
Selbstgehosteter Hörbuch- und Podcast-Server mit MehrbenutzerunterstützungEinsetzen
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityEinsetzen
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringEinsetzen
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthEinsetzen
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerEinsetzen
Automatisierte Untertitelverwaltung und Download-Begleiter für Sonarr und RadarrEinsetzen
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsEinsetzen
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsEinsetzen
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementEinsetzen
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkEinsetzen
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerEinsetzen
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrEinsetzen
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationEinsetzen
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningEinsetzen
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesEinsetzen
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringEinsetzen
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformEinsetzen
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsEinsetzen
Calibre-Web ist eine Webanwendung zum Durchsuchen, Lesen und Verwalten Ihrer E-Book-Bibliothek.Einsetzen
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresEinsetzen
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsEinsetzen
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsEinsetzen
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementEinsetzen
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationEinsetzen
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchEinsetzen
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityEinsetzen
Persönlicher KI-Assistent mit Multi-Channel-Messaging-UnterstützungEinsetzen
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationEinsetzen
Cloudflare Tunnel-Daemon für sicheren Fernzugriff ohne PortfreigabenEinsetzen
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsEinsetzen
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingEinsetzen
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsEinsetzen
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputEinsetzen
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceEinsetzen
Webbasiertes Tool für Verschlüsselung, Kodierung, Komprimierung und Datenanalyse-VorgängeEinsetzen
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsEinsetzen
Schlanker BitTorrent-Client mit Weboberfläche und Plugin-UnterstützungEinsetzen
Die Denoland Schlüssel-Wert-Datenbank für Deno DeployEinsetzen
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appEinsetzen
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesEinsetzen
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerEinsetzen
Kollaborative Wiki- und Dokumentationsplattform mit Echtzeit-BearbeitungEinsetzen
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesEinsetzen
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesEinsetzen
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesEinsetzen
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesEinsetzen
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsEinsetzen
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosEinsetzen
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesEinsetzen
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataEinsetzen
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeEinsetzen
Kostenloser dynamischer DNS-Dienst zum Zuordnen von IP-Adressen zu DomainsEinsetzen
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksEinsetzen
Verschlüsselte Backup-Lösung für Cloud-Speicher und Remote-ServerEinsetzen
Kostenloses Terminplanungssystem für Unternehmen und FreiberuflerEinsetzen
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneEinsetzen
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingEinsetzen
Persönlicher Medienserver mit automatischem Streaming und GerätekonvertierungEinsetzen
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesEinsetzen
System zur Steuerung von ESP8266/ESP32 Mikrocontrollern mit YAMLEinsetzen
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyEinsetzen
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsEinsetzen
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingEinsetzen
Anwendung zur Verwaltung persönlicher und familiärer AusgabenEinsetzen
Dezentrale Peer-to-Peer-Dateifreigabe mit IPFS-TechnologieEinsetzen
Einfacher WireGuard VPN-Server mit Web-Management-OberflächeEinsetzen
Proxy-Server zum Umgehen des Cloudflare-Schutzes für Web-ScrapingEinsetzen
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesEinsetzen
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchEinsetzen
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationEinsetzen
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsEinsetzen
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresEinsetzen
Browserbasiertes isometrisches Diagramm-Tool zur InfrastrukturvisualisierungEinsetzen
Selbstgehosteter RSS-Feed-Aggregator zur Verwaltung und zum Lesen Ihrer FeedsEinsetzen
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingEinsetzen
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosEinsetzen
Gitea ist eine schlanke Open-Source Git-Hosting-Plattform.Einsetzen
GitLab ist eine vollständige DevOps-Plattform für die Git-Repository-Verwaltung und CI/CD.Einsetzen
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsEinsetzen
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Einsetzen
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationEinsetzen
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringEinsetzen
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureEinsetzen
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsEinsetzen
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsEinsetzen
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesEinsetzen
Open-Source-Heimautomatisierungsplattform zur Steuerung smarter GeräteEinsetzen
Inventory and organization system built for home usersEinsetzen
HomeKit-Bridge für Nicht-Apple Smart-Home-Geräte mithilfe von PluginsEinsetzen
Infrastruktur-Zugangs-Gateway mit automatischer Datenmaskierung und Audit-TrailsEinsetzen
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsEinsetzen
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationEinsetzen
Selbstgehostete Automatisierungsplattform zum Erstellen von ÜberwachungsagentenEinsetzen
Blitzschneller statischer Website-Generator, erstellt mit GoEinsetzen
Immich ist eine leistungsstarke, selbst gehostete Foto- und VideoverwaltungslösungEinsetzen
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIEinsetzen
Minimalistisches selbstgehostetes Rechnungssystem für Freiberufler und kleine TeamsEinsetzen
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsEinsetzen
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsEinsetzen
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesEinsetzen
Kostenloser Open-Source-Medienserver zum Organisieren und Streamen Ihrer MedienbibliothekEinsetzen
Medienanfrage-Verwaltungstool für Jellyfin, Emby und Plex mit GenehmigungsworkflowEinsetzen
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesEinsetzen
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsEinsetzen
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationEinsetzen
Schlanke Notiz- und Checklisten-App mit Markdown und Kanban-BoardsEinsetzen
JupyterLab ist eine webbasierte interaktive Entwicklungsumgebung für Notebooks und Code.Einsetzen
Selbstgehosteter Benachrichtigungsrouter, der Webhooks mit Messaging-Plattformen verbindetEinsetzen
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareEinsetzen
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchEinsetzen
Selbstgehostete digitale Bibliothek für Comics, Manga und E-BooksEinsetzen
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportEinsetzen
Cloud-native API-Gateway, konzipiert für Hybrid- und Multi-Cloud-UmgebungenEinsetzen
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsEinsetzen
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesEinsetzen
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useEinsetzen
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedEinsetzen
Automatisierter Musiksammlungsmanager und -organisator für Usenet und TorrentsEinsetzen
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatEinsetzen
Open-Source-relationaler Datenbankserver und MySQL-Drop-in-ErsatzEinsetzen
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsEinsetzen
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsEinsetzen
Open-Source-Vektordatenbank, konzipiert für KI-Anwendungen und ÄhnlichkeitssucheEinsetzen
Persönlicher KI-Assistent mit Mehrkanal-NachrichtenunterstützungEinsetzen
Dokumentenorientierte NoSQL-Datenbank mit JSON-ähnlicher DokumentenspeicherungEinsetzen
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeEinsetzen
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceEinsetzen
Selbstgehosteter virtueller Browser für kollaboratives Web-Browsing und StreamingEinsetzen
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformEinsetzen
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesEinsetzen
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsEinsetzen
Open-Source ERP- und CRM-Plattform für die Unternehmensverwaltung und E-CommerceEinsetzen
Betreiben Sie große Sprachmodelle lokal mit einer einfachen API für KI-AnwendungenEinsetzen
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesEinsetzen
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaEinsetzen
Medienanfrageverwaltung und Entdeckungstool für Plex mit GenehmigungsworkflowEinsetzen
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesEinsetzen
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsEinsetzen
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineEinsetzen
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesEinsetzen
PhotoPrism ist eine KI-gestützte Fotoverwaltungsanwendung für das dezentrale Web.Einsetzen
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsEinsetzen
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferEinsetzen
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeEinsetzen
Beliebter Medienserver zum Streamen von Filmen, Fernsehsendungen, Musik und FotosEinsetzen
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileEinsetzen
PostgreSQL ist ein leistungsstarkes, Open-Source objektrelationales DatenbanksystemEinsetzen
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationEinsetzen
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesEinsetzen
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseEinsetzen
Zentrale Indexer-Verwaltung für die Integration von Usenet- und Torrent-TrackernEinsetzen
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationEinsetzen
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingEinsetzen
Automatisierte Filmsammlungsverwaltung und -organisation für Usenet und TorrentsEinsetzen
Modernes Dokumentenmanagementsystem mit fortschrittlicher OCR für durchsuchbare ArchiveEinsetzen
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCEinsetzen
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesEinsetzen
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportEinsetzen
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessEinsetzen
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesEinsetzen
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineEinsetzen
Sim Studio ist eine Open-Source-Plattform zum Erstellen und Bereitstellen von KI-Agenten-Workflows.Einsetzen
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionEinsetzen
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentEinsetzen
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropEinsetzen
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationEinsetzen
Automatisierter Manager und Organisator von TV-Serien-Sammlungen für Usenet und TorrentsEinsetzen
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageEinsetzen
Selbstgehostete Anwendung zur Verfolgung der Internetleistung mit automatisierten GeschwindigkeitstestsEinsetzen
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolEinsetzen
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingEinsetzen
Moderne selbstgehostete Übersetzungsmanagement-Plattform für Teams und EntwicklerEinsetzen
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryEinsetzen
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingEinsetzen
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsEinsetzen
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessEinsetzen
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsEinsetzen
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolEinsetzen
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenEinsetzen
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationEinsetzen
Visual Studio Code Server
Nutzen Sie Visual Studio Code in Ihrem Browser überallEinsetzen
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesEinsetzen
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsEinsetzen
Selbstgehosteter Read-it-later-Dienst zum Speichern und Organisieren von WebartikelnEinsetzen
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsEinsetzen
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsEinsetzen
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchEinsetzen
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceEinsetzen
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresEinsetzen
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityEinsetzen
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingEinsetzen
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineEinsetzen
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationEinsetzen
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsEinsetzen
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardEinsetzen
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversEinsetzen
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationEinsetzen
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSEinsetzen
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesEinsetzen
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesEinsetzen
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessEinsetzen
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchEinsetzen
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAEinsetzen