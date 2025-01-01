Up to 67% off

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Docker manager
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Docker streamlines the management of dependencies and configurations, providing an efficient way to deploy websites and applications.

Each project resides within an isolated Docker container, making it easier to build websites and apps compatible with various operating systems and servers.
Explore our Docker VPS advantages

With our pre-installed Ubuntu 24.04 64bit and Docker configuration, you can manage Docker containers quickly and easily.
Unbeatable performance with AMD

Unbeatable performance

Enjoy seamless multitasking and quicker data transfers with the power of NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors.
Docker template easy installation

Easy Docker installation

Skip complex configuration – set up your account and create containerized applications in just a few clicks.
Guaranteed CPU, RAM and storage

Guaranteed resources

Your virtual space is 100% yours. Our VPS plans offer dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage for your projects.

Find solutions with AI assistant

No more waiting for agents or navigating complex help systems. Ask anything about Docker hosting, and our AI Assistant will provide quick and reliable solutions.

Our data centers are located in multiple regions, including Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose a server nearest to your audience to ensure fast loading times.

VPS datacenters in 5 regions

Docker VPS FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Docker hosting services.

