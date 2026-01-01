ArchiveBox is an open-source self-hosted internet archiving platform that empowers users to preserve web content in multiple formats for long-term storage and accessibility. With over 18,000 GitHub stars and active development since 2017, ArchiveBox has become the leading solution for individuals and organizations who need reliable web archiving without depending on third-party services like the Internet Archive. It captures websites as HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC files, and extracting media to ensure content remains accessible even when original sources disappear.

Common Use Cases

Journalists and researchers use ArchiveBox to preserve source materials and evidence for investigative work, creating verifiable records of web content that may change or disappear. Legal teams archive websites and social media content for litigation support and compliance documentation. Academic researchers build collections of web resources for citation and longitudinal studies. Content creators save inspiration and reference materials from across the web in searchable personal libraries. Digital archivists preserve cultural and historical web content for institutional repositories and digital preservation initiatives.

Key Features

Multi-format archiving: HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC, video, audio, and document extraction

Full-text search powered by Sonic for instant content discovery across archives

Scheduled archiving of websites, RSS feeds, and bookmarks for automated preservation

Browser-based archiving with NoVNC for JavaScript-heavy sites requiring rendering

Import from browser bookmarks, Pocket, Pinboard, Instapaper, and other services

Multi-user authentication and access control for team collaboration

REST API and CLI tools for programmatic archiving and automation

Duplicate detection to avoid redundant archiving of the same URLs

Archive quality metrics and validation to ensure complete captures

Extensible architecture with support for custom extractors and integrations

Why deploy ArchiveBox on Hostinger VPS

Deploying ArchiveBox on Hostinger VPS provides the storage capacity and processing power needed for comprehensive web archiving at scale. Unlike cloud storage solutions with metering and egress fees, VPS hosting offers predictable costs for unlimited archiving operations and large media file storage. Dedicated server resources ensure reliable performance when archiving video content, rendering JavaScript-heavy websites, or processing large batches of URLs. You maintain complete data sovereignty over archived content, critical for legal, compliance, and privacy-sensitive archiving needs. VPS deployment enables custom retention policies, backup strategies, and integration with your existing infrastructure for enterprise-grade web preservation workflows.