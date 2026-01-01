ArchiveBox
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and media
About ArchiveBox
ArchiveBox is an open-source self-hosted internet archiving platform that empowers users to preserve web content in multiple formats for long-term storage and accessibility. With over 18,000 GitHub stars and active development since 2017, ArchiveBox has become the leading solution for individuals and organizations who need reliable web archiving without depending on third-party services like the Internet Archive. It captures websites as HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC files, and extracting media to ensure content remains accessible even when original sources disappear.
Common Use Cases
Journalists and researchers use ArchiveBox to preserve source materials and evidence for investigative work, creating verifiable records of web content that may change or disappear. Legal teams archive websites and social media content for litigation support and compliance documentation. Academic researchers build collections of web resources for citation and longitudinal studies. Content creators save inspiration and reference materials from across the web in searchable personal libraries. Digital archivists preserve cultural and historical web content for institutional repositories and digital preservation initiatives.
Key Features
- Multi-format archiving: HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC, video, audio, and document extraction
- Full-text search powered by Sonic for instant content discovery across archives
- Scheduled archiving of websites, RSS feeds, and bookmarks for automated preservation
- Browser-based archiving with NoVNC for JavaScript-heavy sites requiring rendering
- Import from browser bookmarks, Pocket, Pinboard, Instapaper, and other services
- Multi-user authentication and access control for team collaboration
- REST API and CLI tools for programmatic archiving and automation
- Duplicate detection to avoid redundant archiving of the same URLs
- Archive quality metrics and validation to ensure complete captures
- Extensible architecture with support for custom extractors and integrations
Why deploy ArchiveBox on Hostinger VPS
VPS hosting offers predictable costs for unlimited archiving operations and large media file storage. Dedicated server resources ensure reliable performance when archiving video content, rendering JavaScript-heavy websites, or processing large batches of URLs. You maintain complete data sovereignty over archived content, critical for legal, compliance, and privacy-sensitive archiving needs. VPS deployment enables custom retention policies, backup strategies, and integration with your existing infrastructure for enterprise-grade web preservation workflows.
